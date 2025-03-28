These 9 puppies, dogs, cats and kittens can’t wait to be adopted!

Did you know that cats have a unique way of showing their affection? When a cat slowly blinks at you, it’s their way of saying “I love you.” This behavior is often referred to as a “cat kiss.” Need a friend to prove us right? Consider adopting any one of this week’s fabulous felines. Prefer a dog smooch? We got those too!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Celeste is a little star waiting to shine in her forever home! With a sleek black coat sprinkled with white flecks like the night sky, she truly lives up to her name. This playful and affectionate kitty thrives on attention, adventure, and companionship—especially with another feline friend to chase and wrestle with!

If you’re looking for an energetic, loving cat to bring joy and excitement into your home, Celeste is the perfect match. She would do best in a lively household where she can get plenty of playtime and affection.

Ready to welcome this celestial sweetheart into your life? Complete the adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Introducing Maya, a lovable domestic 4-year-old beauty with a striking brown and tabby coat. Maya comes from a home with many other cats, and while her journey hasn’t been the easiest, this resilient little lady is ready to be adopted and find the forever family she deserves — one that will show her the safety, care, and affection she’s always longed for.

Though she may seem a bit shy at first, patience is the key to unlocking her affectionate and playful personality. Maya loves a good scratch behind the ears, a warm snuggle, and sometimes a little solo time to recharge. She’s sweet, she’s sassy, and she’s sure to bring joy, laughter, and comfort to the lucky home that welcomes her in.

Maya is a great match for most households, including those with other cats, older children, and possibly well-mannered dogs. She has a mild neurological condition, likely Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which affects her coordination and balance—but don’t let that fool you! It’s not painful, not contagious, and certainly doesn’t stop Maya from living her life to the fullest.

If you are interested in meeting Maya, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Having survived the tough streets of Puerto Rico, 1-year-old Kolo is ready to dance circles around his fur-ever family now that he’s fully embraced indoor living in Bianca’s Furry Friends. This fun-enthusiast is delighted to bathe in catnip and nestle into cozy beds — all new pastimes he never knew of before he arrived. So don’t hesitate – meet Kolo today!

To some, Meeps may seem like an ordinary shelter cat: approachable, gently attentive, curious about new friends. As a youngster, he was trapped, neutered and released by his rescuer who felt he wouldn’t be well served indoors. Meeps had other thoughts, and pursued new rescuers until he happened upon an Animal League America team member who easily picked him up and recovered him to safety. Meeps is a gentle, curious, and affectionate companion who adores both humans and fellow cats — but he kindly requests a dog-free household. If you’ve got a cat at home, Meeps will be their new best friend!

Elliott Burke is a playful and curious young cat who is still in the process of learning to trust people. He thrives in the company of confident feline friends who help him understand that he does not have to fear humans. He will follow people he trusts like an adorable little shadow! He would do best in a cat-experienced home with older children.

*Double Adoption* When tragedy struck 6-year-old Ember and Pepper’s owner, these brothers found themselves looking for a new beginning. Luckily, they landed in Bianca’s Furry Friends, where they’ve been adjusting to their new sunlit space and the company of caring humans. Ember and Pepper have been through a lot, but their bond remains unbreakable. You’ll often find them quietly exploring or curling up together in a cozy spot. They’re gentle, affectionate, and always open to new friendships—often gazing out the front window, hoping their next family will find them. These resilient boys may miss the life they once knew, but they’re ready to embrace a brighter future with someone special. Could that be you?

Lincoln is a 3-year-old pit bull mix with a tough exterior and a tender heart. This Louisiana boy needs an experienced, patient owner who understands his unique needs. He can be fearful, so he’s looking for a calm, adult-only home with a securely fenced yard — no apartments. With structure, consistency, and time, his loyal and loving nature will shine.

Blueberry is a sweet, gentle 1-year-old shepherd mix with a heart as big as her floppy ears! Rescued from the California wildfires, she’s looking to be adopted into a peaceful forever home in a quiet neighborhood. She’s great with older kids but needs to meet them first to ensure a perfect match. With patience and love, Blueberry will truly shine. Could she be the missing piece of your family?

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!