Nassau County honors Siegelman Stable for its legacy of giving back

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman honored Robert and Max Siegelman for their decades of service for those with special needs and disabilities.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman honored Siegelman Stable, a family-owned business turned clothing brand, for its achievements in racing and fashion during a ceremony in Mineola April 2.

Trainer Robert Siegelman of Roslyn Heights founded the horse racing stable in 1982 and has partnered with equine therapy programs like HorseAbility over the years. His son Max launched the fashion brand Siegelman Stable in 2020, which features the family’s horse racing logo as its brand image.

“We are one of the most prosperous counties in America, but with that, it’s an obligation to make sure that those that need a little extra help get what they need. And government can’t do everything. Government can only do so much,” Blakeman said. “We have to rely on people like Rob and Max, who give back to the community, and they’re very generous in both their time and their wealth, giving back to people with disabilities and people who need a little extra help.”

Following his speech, Max Siegelman presented Blakeman with a custom-made Siegelman Stable hat featuring the Nassau County seal on its side.

Robert Siegelman began equine therapy programs around 30 years ago by bringing children with cancer and inner-city youth in Newark to the Meadowlands Racetrack to meet and bond with his horses.

Since then, Robert Siegelman has welcomed countless people to relax and meditate with his horses and the animals at the equine therapy organization HorseAbility in Old Westbury.

“I can still remember, like it was yesterday, a kid with a brain tumor that came to a barn at the meadowlands. And then I got a thank you note from his mom that said it was the first time he smiled in months. I mean, what else do you have to know?” Robert Siegelman said.

HorseAbility was founded in 1993 by Katie McGowan, who attended Siegelman’s honoring ceremony. The organization supports people with special needs through therapeutic activities with their horses.

Max Siegelman said he wants to continue the legacy and mission of giving that his father instilled in him through his apparel line.

What began as a startup bought by close friends and family with only a few hundred dollars of investment has turned into a nationally recognized brand.

Over its five years in business, Siegelman Stable has partnered with organizations like the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and St. John’s Basketball. Celebrities like Travis Kelce, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Judge and Future have also sported the brand’s signature hat.

Known for its hats featuring the company’s logo of a horse carrying a jockey in a cart, it also sells denim shirts and pants, branded T-shirts, sweatshirts, and more.

Max Siegelman said the brand produces all of its apparel in the country, with its signature hats created in New York and Brooklyn, and clothing made in Los Angeles.

A portion of the proceeds from sales also goes to equine therapy organizations like HorseAbility, where Robert Siegelman volunteers often.

Along with partnering with sports organizations and celebrities, Siegelman Stable has expanded through a series of pop-up stores around New York City. The company hosted a holiday pop-up store in SoHo in Manhattan around December 2024, and is planning to open another temporary location in East Hampton for the summer.

To learn more about Stiegelman Stable, visit siegelmanstable.com.