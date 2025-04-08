Flower Hill adopts $4 million village budget

Flower Hill Mayor Randall Rosenbaum said the village will repair more roads and work on beautification projects in new fiscal year.

The Village of Flower Hill Board of Trustees adopted the village’s 2025-2026 budget of around $4 million during their meeting on April 7. The budget increases expenses in areas like economic assistance and opportunity as well as code enforcement.

An additional $760,000 in expenses goes to the Port Washington and Roslyn Fire Departments. Flower Hill Mayor Randall Rosenbaum said he did not want to put much weight on that part of the budget since those revenues are quickly distributed to the fire districts.

The tax levy increase on Flower Hill residents will be 1.7%, below the state’s cap of 2%.

“As always, my primary goal is to be fiscally conservative and try to do the most with the least amount of waste,” Rosenbaum said. “Year-to-year, inflation for goods, services and insurance continues to rise. It’s the same story from every year. We continually try to seek better pricing from all of our current vendors, or search for new vendors.”

Rosenbaum said the village has found savings of over $24,000 by having lower salaries for new staff members hired in the past year and $65,000 in savings by incentivizing village employees to get their insurance from other family members.

Rosenbaum also said the village’s economic assistance and opportunity budget is increasing by 33% to $61,000 to focus on its parks and beautification projects. He also said that since hiring law enforcement officers to patrol the village, the village’s code enforcement budget has increased by 21% to around $263,000.

Along with presenting the village’s budget by category, Rosenbaum said Flower Hill is looking to repair roads that the village deems are in “poor condition,” including parts of Stonytown Road, which Rosenbaum said is riddled with potholes.

Funding for road repairs would come mainly from the Town of North Hempstead’s asphalt paving contract, for which Rosenbaum said the village negotiated a low rate per square foot.

More than half of the village’s revenues come from property taxes, which will increase by 1.7% for the 2025-2026 budget. Other revenue increases include an 8% increase in license and permit fees since Rosenbaum said the village hasn’t raised permit fees for around eight years.

“So overall, on our expenses we’re able to pave more roads, beautify our village and continue to provide great service to our residents,” Rosenbaum said.