10 purr-fect cats and dogs waiting to be adopted

Check out this week’s cool cats and dashing dogs, all waiting to find their forever homes. If adopting isn’t possible, consider volunteering. April is National Volunteer Month, the purr-fect time to get involved and make a real difference. Animal shelters and rescues rely on compassionate, committed volunteers to walk dogs, comfort shy cats, clean kennels, foster animals, help with events, and support daily operations. Whether you adopt or volunteer, your actions matter, so visit your local shelter or rescue today and be part of the change.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Trinity, the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, an extraordinary young lady who’s ready to fill your life with joy, adventure, and unconditional affection.

Trinity is a stunning female Husky, estimated to be just under a year old. With her shimmering white coat delicately outlined in black, she looks as if she stepped straight out of a snow-covered fairytale. Found wandering as a stray, Trinity was brought to the shelter in the hope that her family would come forward—but no one ever did. Now, this beautiful spirit is patiently waiting for a new chapter to begin.

Beneath Trinity’s striking appearance is a heart as warm as sunshine. She adores every person she meets, greeting everyone with a wagging tail and bright, expressive eyes. Her sweet, affectionate nature and gentle demeanor make her instantly beloved by staff and visitors alike. One moment with Trinity, and you’ll understand why she’s impossible to forget.

Like any young Husky, Trinity is smart, energetic, and playful—a pup with a zest for life and an endless supply of curiosity. She thrives on interaction and would flourish in a home that offers an active lifestyle and plenty of mental stimulation. Whether it’s a family hike, a playful romp in the backyard, or a cuddle on the couch, Trinity is ready for it all.

Trinity is showing promising signs of compatibility with other dogs, cats, and children, making her a wonderful fit for many types of households. She’s healthy, vibrant, and brimming with potential—just waiting for the right family to help her shine.

If you think your home might be the fairytale ending Trinity deserves, please fill out an application and schedule a Meet & Greet. Spend time with her in the shelter’s cozy domestic spaces, the dog runs, or take a stroll on the Dog Walk Trail.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Rescued from a municipal shelter, Fella is a charming two-year-old ready for a tranquil life with a steady, loving family. If you’re looking for a birdwatching buddy or a chill companion for catnip bubble sessions, Fella might be your perfect match! He thrives in a home with experienced adults and cat-savvy kids. Could you be the one to give him the love and security he’s been waiting for?

Heart-stealer alert! One-year-old Tyga is the ultimate adventure cat — rescued from Afghanistan and ready to start his next chapter with a forever family. This fearless feather hunter could play all day and has perfected the art of winning hearts with just one blink. If you’re looking for a solo feline companion who’s as charming as he is resilient, Tyga is your guy!

Mowgli isn’t just any five-year-old survivor — he’s a fearless, fun-loving, shoulder-surfing champ! Thanks to Animal League America’s amazing vet team, he’s been thriving despite chronic rhinitis. Mowgli’s zest for life is contagious, he greets new adventures with pure joy! The best part? His lifelong medical care is covered at cost through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers, making adoption easy!

Smudge spent his early life in survival mode, but his heart was always meant for something softer Thanks to a kind local rescuer, this two-year-old sweetheart got his second chance — and wow, has he blossomed. Now living in Long-Term Care Home, Smudge is slowly learning to trust and love again. With his quiet curiosity and tender soul, he’d thrive in a calm home with older children and maybe even a gentle cat friend.

Kevin is a handsome two-year-old pit mix with a big heart and a sensitive soul. He’s strong, smart, and looking for an experienced, confident adopter to help him feel secure. Kevin thrives with calm leadership, a steady routine, and would do best in a home with older kids. He prefers to meet individuals before adoption, as he takes his time to build trust. With the right person, Kevin will be a loyal, loving companion.

Ivy is a sweet four-year-old Louisiana girl with a heart of gold! Gentle and affectionate, she’s a little shy at first and looking for an experienced adopter who understands that trust takes time. Ivy would do best in a calm home, and she’d love to meet the whole family before adoption. With patience and love, Ivy will blossom into a loyal, loving companion.

Ruth is a spunky 16-week-old Sato pup from Puerto Rico with a big heart and even bigger personality! She’s playful, smart, and full of energy, but still learning her manners. As a mouthy puppy, Ruth needs an experienced, confident adopter who can provide structure, training, and lots of positive outlets.

Available for adoption at Hope for Cleo

Looking for a little star power in your life? Meet Palisades and Hollywood, two Chihuahua mix brothers who are ready for their big break—and maybe a starring role in your heart. These five-month-old pups are vaccinated, microchipped, and full of charm. Palisades weighs in at a cuddly 9 pounds, while Hollywood is just under 8, making them the perfect size for snuggles without skimping on personality.

Whether adopted together or separately, these two are true scene-stealers. Playful and energetic, they’re always up for a game of fetch or a round of zoomies. They’re also toy enthusiasts who can’t get enough of squeaky toys, chew toys, and treat puzzles. And when the fun winds down, they’re all about curling up for a cozy nap. Palisades and Hollywood are ready for the spotlight—and for a loving home to call their own. To meet your future best friend (or maybe two), visit HopeForCleo.com/adopt

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!