Mineola brings strings together for high school-elementary musical collaboration

Mineola fourth and eighth grade orchestra students rehearsed together before performing for the Jackson Avenue third graders on March 28.

Mineola’s orchestras are learning from each other.

On March 28, Mineola High School student musicians from the eighth-grade orchestra class brought their violins, cellos, and double basses to Jackson Avenue School for a special collaboration with the fourth-grade orchestra club.

During the visit, the high school visitors were paired with younger players for a rehearsal session where they acted as mentors, helping the novice players with their form and tone as they prepared for a performance.

At showtime, the musical collaboration came to life in the school gym in front of an enthusiastic audience of third graders, teachers and administrators. The show began with the two orchestras joining together as one and performing the

song “Impulse” by American composer Brian Balmages.

Next, third grader Grant Koo took center stage to perform his New York State School Music Association festival piece

“Gavotte.” Finally, the eighth-grade orchestra closed the show with the song “The Carnival of The Animals: Royal March of The Lion” by Camille Saint-Saens.

Sarah Ramsingh, a music teacher at Jackson Avenue and Mineola High School, said she was thrilled with the opportunity to bring her learners together for this collaboration.

“I am in the unique position where I can actually witness the evolution of my students, from first picking up their instrument in third grade, to becoming focused and enthusiastic teens with exceptional talent, poise and confidence,” Ramsingh said. “Combing the forces of my younger, impressionable learners with those who can help guide and share the experience with them is truly a pleasure, and the music they make together is sensational.”