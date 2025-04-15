Local volunteer group trains young jedi at Mineola’s library

The sounds and sweeping colors of lightsabers swinging through the air might be the last thing you’d expect to see between the library stacks.

But on Saturday, Mineola’s public library was filled with just that.

Volunteers from nonprofit Saber Guild Endor, which regularly holds “training” events for kids looking to learn the Jedi way across Nassau, held a free event for around 18 kids at the Mineola Memorial Library last weekend.

“We put on a show for the kids,” said Joe Barone, a local director for the guild, who said the volunteers train and choreograph to create the best experience possible for the kids. “We make them promise to be respectful with the lightsaber. It’s very fun. It keeps them energized.”

Guild Endor is the Long Island chapter of the LucasFilm-recognized Star Wars costuming group, which performs choreographed lightsaber shows for charities around the world.

He said the group, which operates to raise money for Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Hospital, typically asks for donations to the healthcare center in exchange for its services. However, it runs free classes at libraries. All materials provided by the group are purchased out of its own pocket, he added, saying that last year, the group raised over $5,000 for Cohen’s.

Barone said the group walks the kids through basic exercises with the lightsabers, teaches them how to defend themselves and use “the force,” then gives them the opportunity to “win the day” against the volunteers who are dressed as siths, or the common villain in Star Wars films.

Meredith Minkoss, the head of the library’s children’s department, said Mineola’s library has been running the event with the Endor Guild for around 10 years.

“The kids just love interacting with them,” Minkoss said. “They come dressed in their Star Wars gear. It’s always been a popular event at the library.”

Those looking to wield the power of the force – and giving back – can find Guild Endor’s next events on their Facebook page.