New York Institute of Technology students win award for disabilities invention

Students from New York Institute of Technology won third place in the New York State Industries for the Disabled competition for their engineering invention to help people with disabilities.

On April 9, NYSID held the 2025 CREATE (Cultivating Resources for Employment with Assistive Technology) Symposium where college engineering students collaborated with rehabilitative support organizations to develop inventions that assist those with disabilities to succeed in their jobs.

Student teams competed to receive prize funds worth $15,000, $10,000 or $5,000, to be split between students, their universities and their rehabilitation organization partners. This year there were 11 inventions from eight colleges and 10 NYSID member rehabilitation organizations.

Students from New York Institute of Technology collaborated with AHRC Nassau and won $5,000 for winning third place. NYIT invented the Transport Ready Assisting Machine, or T.R.A.M, which helps individuals who need to pack, lift and transport carts.

“Individuals need to pack and physically move carts, sometimes up to several 50-pound boxes that need to be lifted and transported. This can present significant challenges for many who do not have the ability or strength to move the boxes,” said the NYIT T.R.A.M team. “The solution is a unique, powered loading and transport carting system that allows individuals with any level of physical ability to perform tasks. The apparatus will consist of mechanical and electrical computer mechanisms that will allow an individual to transport boxes onto and off worktables as well as off the floor and into the cart with secure operations and operator safety features.”

According to NYSID, nearly 70% of people with disabilities in New York State are unemployed. NYSID is working to improve this by creating better accommodations in the workplace for those with disabilities. Maureen O’Brien, president & CEO of NYSID, said the CREATE Symposium allows college students to create inventions that will assist those with disabilities in the workplace.

“The CREATE Symposium allows college students to develop engineering inventions that will help those with disabilities become more employable and succeed in the workplace,” said O’Brien. “In New York State we continue to have a very high unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. However, we can create meaningful opportunities that allow individuals with disabilities to have fulfilling lives and to contribute to our state economy. It truly benefits everyone.”

NYSID is a not-for-profit business with a mission of “advancing employment and other opportunities for individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans.” NYSID said its highest priority is improving workforce inclusion and economic security for all, reducing unemployment and strengthening New York State.

NYSID represents a network of inclusive employers that provide competitive integrated employment opportunities to diverse individuals. In 2024, NYSID said it provided employment to 4,758 individuals who experienced barriers to employment and these individuals earned $82.7 million in competitive integrated wages.