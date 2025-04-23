Mother’s Day events on Long Island 2025

Here are 10 events to show your appreciation this Mother’s Day.

If you’re stumped on a way to show your appreciation for your mom this Mother’s Day, look no further. Whether she’s into art, boozy brunches or relaxing spa days, this list of Mother’s Day events is sure to include the perfect way to say “I love you” to the woman who deserves it most.

Experience getting your portrait painted live by a local artist at the beautiful Vanderbilt museum. Each 5×7 portrait will take just ten minutes to complete and is $20. Payment is accepted on site through cash or venmo.

180 Little Neck, Rd., Centerport

$20, plus general admission ($12 adults; $10 seniors, $8 ages 8 and younger). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10.

All moms enjoy free admission Mother’s Day weekend to Harbes Barnyard Adventure, an eight-acre, family-friendly farm packed with fun activities! Enjoy hayrides, obstacle courses, pig races, and more. There will be live music during the day, and wine tastings will be available at the Wine Barn.

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

$29. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10, 11.

If you’re looking for something fun but low commitment, head to the Vendor Fair at Eisenhower Park. No ticket required! Enjoy browsing a variety of stands from artists, farm stands, crafters, and more. It’s the perfect way to spend the day without spending a dime, unless you find something you love!

9 Park Blvd., East Meadow

Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10, 11.

Hop on board the Majestic Starstream VIII boat and enjoy a delicious Mother’s day brunch, featuring a live DJ, a made-to-order iced coffee bar, and a full bar with beer or wine. Tickets are limited.

31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

$65 adults; $45 ages 3-12; free ages 2 and younger. 2:30-5:30 p.m. May 11.

Get creative this year with a sweet, hands-on craft: make a pressed, floral frame featuring your baby’s handprint or footprint, or even your pet’s! Hosted at The Little Nook Bookstore, which opened this January in Wading River, the event provides all the materials. Following the event, the Shoppes at East Wind will be hosting a craft fair.

5768 NY-25A Suite V2, Wading River

$45-55. 9-11 a.m. May 4.

This stunning wedding venue in Middletown will be hosting a special brunch with a diverse menu featuring pancakes, sandwiches, risotto, and more—something for even the pickiest of eaters! With four seatings throughout the day, there’s plenty of flexibility to fit your plans.

2257 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown

$65 adults; $30 children. 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. May 11.

Treat yourself (and your best friend or mom!) to 30 minutes of pure relaxation with CexeCells SkinScare. Choose from a variety of treatments, including a face mask and massage, eye-brightening, lip treatment, or a hand renewal.

118 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack

$50-65. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4.

Celebrate with a delicious brunch featuring live jazz and French classics including croque madame, mussels, and French onion soup. The prix fixe menu includes one appetizer, one main course, and one dessert. In case you hope to be hitting snooze all morning, they will also be offering a special dinner menu that evening.

5590 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

$45. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11.

Celebrate the day with a classic buffet brunch at The Inn at New Hyde Park, featuring a pasta station, dessert bar, and a carving station for meat-lovers. There are two seatings available, with coffee and tea included, plus a cash bar for additional beverages.

214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park

$69 adults; $40 children. 12 p.m., 3 p.m. May 11.

The Long Island Aquarium is hosting a brunch in their Spectacular Sea Star Ballroom. There are four available time slots you can attend throughout the day, and the tickets to the brunch come with all-day access to the aquarium.

421 E Main St., Riverhead

$78 ages 13+; $42 ages 3-12; $10 ages 2 and younger. 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. May 11.