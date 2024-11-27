NUMC partners with Hospice of New York to offer hospice services

The Nassau Health Care Corporation, which represents Nassau University Medical Center, and the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility have announced a partnership with Hospice of New York to offer hospice services for the first time for patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

“By offering inpatient hospice care at NUMC, we are ensuring all of Nassau County’s residents have access to compassionate end-of-life services regardless of their ability to pay,” said Megan C. Ryan, NHCC interim president and CEO. “Hospice of New York’s proven expertise ensures that this initiative will provide the highest standard of care to patients and their families, including those from low-income and at-risk populations. Bringing this kind of care to those at their most vulnerable is why NUMC exists and why this partnership is so groundbreaking for both our institution and Hospice. We welcome the Hospice team to the NUMC family.”

Ryan announced the appointment of Simon Ulubabov to the recently-created position of executive vice president for Hospital and Palliative Care Services at NUMC.

“NUMC has the ability to provide services throughout the spectrum of life, disease and death,” said Ulubabov, who said the end-of-life services will take into account one’s spiritual, cultural and religious beliefs.

“Simon is a thought leader in end-of-life care,” said Dr. Robert Osgood of Hospice of New York.

Osgood thanked Ryan for her leadership and foresight, and the Hospice of New York Board of Trustees.