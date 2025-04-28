U.S. Ed Dept. probes state as Massapequa fights to keep its mascot

The U.S. Department of Education has launched a probe into New York State’s DOE and Board of Regents for a reported violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The department made the announcement Friday, April 25, saying the Office for Civil Rights will look into whether the state’s threat to withhold funding if the Massapequa School District does not drop its Native American mascot constitutes discrimination on the basis of race and national origin.

“The U.S. Department of Education will not stand by as the State of New York’s attempts to rewrite history and deny the town of Massapequa the right to celebrate its heritage in its schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said. “While New York chooses to prioritize erasing Native Americans, their rich history, and their deep connection to the state, it is requiring schools to divert time and resources away from what really matters: educating our students.”

The probe comes shortly after President Donald Trump declared his support for the Massapequa School District in a social media post.

“I agree with the people in Massapequa, Long Island, who are fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and in actuality an affront to our great Indian population.”

The Massapequa Board of Education expressed gratitude for the president’s actions.

“The Massapequa community has been working hard to preserve our identity and protect local decision-making. We are honored that President Trump has recognized our efforts and brought national attention to our cause. His support is a powerful affirmation of what we’re fighting for,” the Massapequa school board wrote. “We’re deeply grateful for the incredible support from our community, and the continued backing of local leaders and NAGA (Native American Guardians Association), who have stood with us throughout this fight to preserve our community’s identity, traditions, First Amendment rights, and value in honoring Native Americans.”

Kerry Wachter, the president of the Massapequa Board of Education, read Trump’s post at the district’s latest board meeting on Thursday, April 24. Cher Lepre, the board’s secretary, called the president the “commander in chief.”

The Massapequa School District’s mascot is the chief, including a district logo with the letter “M” adorning a Native American headdress. A recent New York Board of Regents policy barred the use of the mascot and logo.

The Board of Regents unanimously voted in April 2023 to ban the use of Native American mascots, team names, logos and depictions. Schools were originally tasked with establishing a new mascot by the end of the 2022-23 school year, but this was later changed to June 2025.

The policy was also extended to prohibit the use of Native American iconography in school names and logos.

Court documents said the Massapequa Board of Education did pass a resolution to eliminate their use of indigenous names, mascots or logos by the end of the 2024–2025 school year.

The Massapequa School District, alongside the Wantagh, Connetquot and Wyandanch school districts, filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s policy. In March, a federal judge ruled in favor of the state’s Board of Regents and dismissed the lawsuit.

The judge said the districts failed to provide enough evidence and they “lack capacity” to sue under the 14th Amendment and other acts.

“Because school district plaintiffs, school board plaintiffs, and individual board member plaintiffs suing in their official capacity lack capacity to assert a First Amendment violation, the court does not address their overbreadth claims,” the court ruling said.

The Massapequa School District expressed disappointment, saying the outcome does not change its “commitment to protecting and preserving the identity and traditions of our community.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman also thanked Trump for his support in a statement.