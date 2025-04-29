Newcomer vies for Jericho school board after president resigns

The 2024-2025 Jericho Board of Education. President Dr. Christopher Foresto (Far L.) is not running for re-election

Since Jericho Board of Education President Christopher Foresto did not file a petition for re-election, the race is now uncontested, with Jennifer Camhi as the only candidate on the ballot.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the new superintendent and be part of the board of education next year,” Camhi said.

Camhi, a physical therapist, said she has served on the Parent Teacher Association in numerous capacities, including as president, and is a West Birchwood Civic Association board member.

She said she currently has three children enrolled in Jericho schools, including one at the middle school and two at the elementary level.

Originally from the West Coast, Camhi said she settled in Jericho with her husband, who was born and raised in the community. Her husband is the president of the Jericho Athletic Association.

She said the couple “very much care” about the community.

During her campaign last year, the Jericho Teachers Association took to Facebook to announce their support for Camhi and Shewar Khan, who ran alongside her.

“The Jericho Teachers Association is proud to support the candidacy of Jennifer Camhi and Shewar Khan for the Jericho Board of Education. These two candidates best represent what the JTA believes are important qualities in Board of Education trustees for the students and staff of our schools,” the Facebook post said.

Camhi said she had an “immense amount of support” from the community during her initial campaign last year.

The seat, currently occupied by Foresto, is for a three-year term.

Foresto, who joined the board in 2022, was elected president in 2024. He is a radiologist who specializes in musculoskeletal imaging, according to the NYU Langone website. He also serves as the second assistant chief at the Jericho Volunteer Fire Department.

He said his past three years on the board were “tremendously rewarding.” He said he decided not to run for re-election because he hopes to spend more time with his family.

“I decided to take a step back this year,” he said.

Foresto said he will remain involved in the Jericho school community and continue serving on the district safety committee.

Other Board of Education trustees shared their reactions to the upcoming election.

“Jenn Camhi is a passionate supporter of the Jericho School District and the community. She will be a great addition to the board and I look forward to working with her,” Vice President Jill Citron said.

“I am overjoyed to welcome Jenn Camhi to the board. She brings with her a longstanding commitment to our community,” Trustee Divya Balachandar said.

Balanchander said that along with the newly appointed superintendent, Robert Kravitz, who will start in July, the district will see “exciting changes in the board and administration.”

Board members Sam Perlman and Jennifer Vartanov said they were surprised that Foresto was not filing to run again. Both Perlman and Vartanov said they had been under the impression that Foresto would be running again.

Vartanov said Camhi filed her petition “just hours” after the board learned that he had not filed a petition.

“To me, it doesn’t pass the smell test,” she said.

Perlman said Foresto is respected in the community and that residents may have chosen not to run if they thought he would file a petition. He said Foresto pulled a petition, but told Perlman on Monday that he would not be filing it.

“I understand why there are people who are tremendously frustrated,” Perlman said.

Camhi said she had “no idea” it would be an uncontested election and believed Dr. Foresto was running.

Perlman said a benefit of an uncontested election is that it ensures a smooth election period. He said in the past, contested elections have been a divisive topic in the community, involving candidates’ personal lives.

“The most important thing to remember is the Jericho community,” Vartanov said.

If elected, Camhi will serve on the board for a three-year term until 2028.