FS8 pilates studio to open 1st New York location in Jericho

FS8 classes use the pilates reformer as part of its sturcture to target strength and flexibility.

FS8, a new pilates studio, aims to bring “less Omm and more Oomph” to clients’ workouts by incorporating yoga techniques with strength training. The first New York location of the franchise is set to open in Jericho later this month.

FS8 refers to the “functional style” of training, which has eight important elements: cardio, mobility, posture, coordination, resistance, mental health, balance, and flexibility. The FS8 studio is part of the FIT House of Brands, which includes other popular fitness brands like F45.

Julia Niehaus, a spokesperson for the franchise, said the pilates studio is “designed to complement higher-impact training like F45, helping your body recover, stay strong, and move well so you can perform better across all activities.”

Each 50-minute class teaches up to 20 clients, equipped with a pilates reformer and a yoga mat, Niehaus said. She said classes are led by instructors who offer individual modifications and corrections to clients. With a library of 2,800 exercises, each class targets different areas.

Niehaus said FS8 classes are designed to offer more than traditional pilates classes because they incorporate flexibility training. She said the classes are intended for participants of all ability levels.

“We’re throwing out the clichés to bring you less Omm and more Oomph,” the FS8 website says.

Niehaus said the studio will be owned by Club Sports Group, the largest franchisee of the FIT House of Brands, with over 70 studios. Niehaus said the new FS8 location was a former F45 studio.

“We decided to turn F45 into an FS8 as we feel like there is an extremely high demand for pilates in the Jericho area and can better serve this specific community through FS8,” she said.

She said the location, 495-523 N Broadway in Jericho, is the first FS8 in the state and is expected to open in May.

“It’s designed for all fitness levels, not just pilates enthusiasts, and follows a progressive, constantly refreshed program to keep classes varied and challenging,” she said.

The studio is currently offering a trial, which includes a seven-day trial with unlimited classes for $59. Once open, the studio will operate seven days a week. For more information on the hours of operation, class schedule and membership rates, visit fs8.com/jericho/home.