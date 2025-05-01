The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District collected more than 758 pounds of unused pharmaceuticals at its annual Shed the Meds event.

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District held its 15th semiannual Shed the Meds event at the district headquarters on April 27. It was a record-setting day for the district, as 240 cars collectively dropped off over 758 pounds of unused or expired pharmaceuticals.

Residents also dropped off enough medical sharps to fill thirteen 17-gallon containers.

Since Shed the Meds began eight years ago, the district has collected over 6,800 pounds of unused pharmaceuticals and medical sharps. The district’s Shed the Meds event is also one of the only opportunities for residents to safely dispose of medical sharps on Long Island, as most local police precincts, healthcare locations, and other pharmaceutical take-back day events do not accept these materials.

“It is always so heartwarming to see such an incredible turnout from our community for this spring’s Shed the Meds,” said district Commissioner Patty Katz. “It serves as a unique opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused pharmaceuticals and medical sharps in one place. Shed the Meds always has a tremendous turnout, but this event was truly special. It shows us that our residents believe in the GNWPCD’s mission of environmental protection and reminds us of why we are so proud to serve this community.”

The biannual event, hosted in partnership with Nassau County Police, Reach Out America, the Key Club at Great Neck North High School, Village of Great Neck, Village of Great Neck Estates, Village of Great Neck Plaza, Village of Kensington, Village of Kings Point, Village of Lake Success, Village of Saddle Rock and the Village of Thomaston aims at protecting local water sources and raising awareness of the dangers of flushing pharmaceuticals down the toilet.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena along with Council Member Christine Liu were on hand to aid district officials in collecting and disposing of these materials.

For additional information and updates about the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District, please visit www.gnwpcd.net or call the office at 516-482-0238.