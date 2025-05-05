Herricks Ed Board President Chin runs unopposed for 5th term

After this uncontested election, it wil be lucky year No. 13 in office for Herricks Board of Education President Juleigh Chin.

“Honestly, I just really love what I do,” Chin said. “I gave a lot of thought to whether I should run again, weighing the time, the responsibilities, and the challenges. But in the end, I realized how much I love being part of this work.”

Chin, has spent three years as president since she was elected in 2013. During her tenure on the board, she has spearheaded the district’s partnership with Northwell’s Cohen Children’s Hospital to establish a school-based mental health clinic, helped the district navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, upgraded facilities and enhanced school security.

She said she hopes to use her next term to expand mental health resources, advance equity across all the district’s schools, ensure students have access to strong academic programs and prioritize classroom needs and long-term sustainability in the budgeting process.

“I hope to continue building a school district where every student feels seen, supported, and set up for success,” Chin said. “I want to strengthen our partnerships with parents, educators, and community members so we can make informed decisions that reflect our shared values.”

This isn’t the only election she’s competing in this year, however. She’ll also be on a November general election ballot as a Democratic and Moderate-Independent candidate in the District Nine Nassau County Legislature race. The seat is currently held by Republican Scott Strauss.

When she’s not attending to her school board or campaign duties, Chin is a project manager for North Shore University Hospital. She also supports their community outreach and volunteer experience work.

Chin, who has two sons who have graduated from the district, said she ran for the board initially after serving four terms as a PTA president and two terms as a Council PTA president.

“There was going to be an opening on the board in 2013, and I was asked to consider running,” she said. “I thought it was a great opportunity to do more for the community, so I gladly accepted the nomination.”

“I’m deeply committed to Herricks,” Chin said on why voters should fill in the bubble next to her name on the ballot. “I show up, I listen, and I work hard, always with the best interests of our students, families, and staff at heart.”

“If re-elected, I’ll bring experience, compassion, and a strong sense of responsibility to every decision we make,” she added. “This space feels like home, and I still have more to give.”

District residents can cast their vote in the school board trustee election on a ballot that includes a question on approving the district’s $144 million budget on May 20 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the Herricks Community Center Gymnasium.