Herricks students roll up their sleeves to help New Yorkers in need

Herricks students took time out of their Friday to lend a helping hand.

On April 25, Herricks High School students rolled up their sleeves to help those in need at the school’s annual Blood Drive.

At this critical time, the district said it was proud to partner with the New York Blood Center and offer students the opportunity to give the community this amazing gift of life.

The New York Blood Center recently issued an urgent call for type O+ and O-blood donations. The current supply of O-blood has dropped to just two days, and overall collections are nearly 20% below the level needed to meet hospital demands.

This drop in donations is due to seasonal factors such as school breaks, holiday travel, and busy spring schedules.

The district said it was grateful to the NYBC volunteers who made the process quick and painless, shared with our students the importance of donating blood and brought snacks for all the donors.