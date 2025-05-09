North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center raises $100,000 at annual Spring Luncheon

On April 24, close to 250 guests attended North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center’s annual Spring Luncheon.

This year’s event, which supports the Guidance Center’s mission to restore and strengthen the emotional well-being of children and their families, garnered over $100,000.

The gathering at Glen Head Country Club began with a morning session of Mahjong and Canasta accompanied by exclusive boutique shopping from several of Long Island’s most philanthropic small businesses, including: Ali Weiss Jewelry, Ameliora, A2Z Loungewear, the Chintz Giraffe, Dash, Designs that Donate, Eye Candy, Excessorize, Meems, To the Max, and 2 Friends.

Due to the overwhelming support at last year’s luncheon, the Guidance Center expanded its line of signature jewelry featuring the calendula flower, known for its healing properties.

This symbol appeared on an elegant assortment of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, representing the Guidance Center’s mission of providing hope and healing. One hundred % of the proceeds of the sale of the Calendula flower jewelry went directly to support Guidance Center programs and services.

The keynote speaker was Katie Fogarty, a career coach and podcaster who hosts the top-ranked podcast A Certain Age. The show spotlights women reinventing midlife.

“When we hit a certain age, we start to experience life’s curveballs, speed bumps, setbacks, and challenges,” said Fogarty. “Women are the frontline mental health workers for their families. We need to take care of our mental health, to put our oxygen masks on first, so we, in turn, can help our families, our children, our aging parents, and our communities. We can reach out to friends, we can work with trained therapists, and we can rely on organizations like North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center.”

“Katie inspired us all with her journey toward thriving mentally, physically, and socially at every stage of life,” said North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center board president Alexis Siegel. “I am so proud to represent an agency and an event that opens the doors for this conversation to take place.”

The luncheon wouldn’t have been such a triumph without the hard work of the co-chairs, Jan Ashley, Ruth Fortunoff Cooper, and Alexis Siegel.

“This event is so vital to our organization because it truly starts a conversation about the mental health challenges that our children face today,” said Kathy Rivera, executive director/CEO of the Guidance Center. “While society has come a long way in normalizing discussions around mental health, we know there’s still work to be done. The stigma hasn’t disappeared, and many families still struggle in silence.”

The Guidance Center also said they are grateful for the Spring Luncheon sponsors that include: The Jack and Dorothy Kupferberg Foundation, Amy Cantor, Joan Grant, Marilyn Albanese, Americana Manhasset, Ruth Fortunoff Cooper, Linda Cronin, Klipper Family Foundation, Nancy Lane, Alexis Siegel, Jan Ashley, Tracy Brown, Adina Eigen, Flagstar Bank, United Healthcare, Sheryl Albanese, Stephanie Ginsberg, Andrea Leeds, National Grid, Michele Silverman, South Oaks Hospital and Zucker Hillside Hospital – Northwell Health, and Debbie Klein.