Oyster Bay-East Norwich teachers receive tenure

Teachers who received tenure stand alongside district administrators and the board of education.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education recognized 11 educators for earning tenure during its meeting on Tuesday, May 7. The ceremony highlighted the teachers’ dedication, professionalism and lasting impact on the district’s students and community.

Superintendent Francesco Ianni introduced each honoree, who was then congratulated by board of education president Laurie Kowalsky and their respective school principal. Each teacher received a certificate of recognition in front of colleagues, family members and community supporters.

The following educators were granted tenure this year: Sean Hogya, Holly Janoska, Virginia Kemp, Karla Melara, Alexandria Muller, Justin Pearlman, Dana Rubel, Elaine Thompson, Yiming Wang, Ashley Weiman and Nicole Friedman.