Plainedge School District has five candidates running for three spots

The Plainedge School District has five candidates running for its board of education.

Incumbent Jennifer Maggio is running against Ken Auer and incumbent Kathleen Versace is running against Farjana Khan. Michael Ponticello is running unopposed for a three-year term as Raymond Paris is not seeking reelection.

Maggio has been a board member for the past seven years. She said she has a proven track record advocating for fiscally responsible budgets and leading the community in her position.

Maggio has lived in Plainedge for the past 16 years. She grew up in a smaller school district and said she wanted her kids to have the same experience.

Maggio has three kids in the school district, one in ninth grade at Plainedge High School, one in sixth grade at Plainedge Middle School and one in fourth grade at Eastplain Elementary School. She is a member of the PTA for each of the three schools.

Maggio has experience in the educational field as she is a teacher in the Long Beach School District. She received her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and his graduate work at Hofstra University and Stony Brook University.

“As a public school educator, I feel like I have a proven track record,” Maggio said. “I care about all of our children and the community members.

Auer is challenging Maggio for her spot on the board.

He has lived in Plainedge for 23 years and has three children in the school district. Auer is an assistant principal of Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens and has been in the education field for over 30 years.

Auer said he wants to provide students with a well-rounded education, give them more post-grad opportunities and have the district be fiscally responsible. He said his educational expertise could play a big part on the board as he feels there is a rift.

“I’ve been to a bunch of meetings, and it feels a little disconnected from the board and the administration,” he said

Auer has been posting about his campaign on his Facebook account and said he wants to hear what the community has to say.

Khan, a psychologist and author of 10 books, is challenging Versace for her position on the board.

Khan said she sometimes feels a disconnect between the board and the community, which she said she wants to amend if elected.

“I will advocate for clearer, more accessible communication channels, especially for new families, so everyone knows how to get involved,” she said.

Khan said she wants to participate in several initiatives if elected. She wants to advocate for professional development focused on effective small group instruction, expand enrichment programs, and encourage flexible curriculum options.

Khan also said she would like to strengthen school-family collaboration and enhance school culture and safety.

Khan said that giving her time to the school board is one of the most valuable ways that she can give back to the community.

“I believe it is time we work together to ensure that every student receives the highest quality education—an education that meets them where they are, challenges them to grow, and celebrates who they are becoming,” she said.

Versace is the newest board member. She joined at the end of 2024 when Sonny Spagnuolo decided to step away from his position.

Versace said she had always wanted to be more involved with the community. She noticed a shift in the board’s communication, which led her to seek the board position.

“I always felt we were never allowed behind the curtain,” she said. “I feel like we’re encouraging our community members to share their voices, and it really helps to have a finger on the pulse of the community and know what is really going on in everyone’s homes and with their children.

Versace has lived in the community for 14 years. She was a New York City teacher before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She said that her former work and her current role in the community have given her a good base for being a board member.

“Although I’m not in the classroom anymore, I’m a former teacher, so I understand the rewards and the challenges teachers have,” she said. “I’m also a mom of children who have made their way through the schools, and being a volunteer, I feel that I have a good connection with many of my fellow parents in the community, so I feel like people know me and they can approach me.”

Ponticello has been a Plainedge resident since 2007 and is a father of three.

Ponticello said he remains committed to nurturing the community and wants the community to grow, connect and thrive together. His campaign advocates for innovative educational pathways that cater to the diverse needs of students. Ponticello said he wants to equip students with the skills and confidence they need to navigate the complexities of the modern world, no matter what route they choose.

Ponticello is the president of AIRPROS, an HVAC contracting company in Bethpage. He is also involved with both Plainedge’s softball and baseball leagues.

Plainedge community members can vote on the board of education candidates along with the district’s $107.9 million budget on Tuesday, May 20.