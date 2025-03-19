Community approves $24 million capital improvement project for Bethpage School District

Bethpage Union Free School District voters approved a $24 million capital improvement project on Tuesday, March that will update infrastructure and athletic facilities throughout the district without accruing any additional taxes.

The referendum was approved 301 to 122, the district said.

The plan’s total cost is approximately $24 million, with $12 million coming from the district’s existing capital reserve fund and the remaining $12 million being funded through a bond, the district said.

New payments for this portion of work would replace expiring debt payments, so no new tax revenue will be needed to support the bond payments, according to the district.

“On behalf of our administration and Board of Education, I thank the Bethpage community for supporting the capital improvement project,” Bethpage Superintendent David Schneider said after the vote. “Through your support, the district will be able to make numerous upgrades to facilities throughout the district to modernize our infrastructure, ensuring safe and efficient learning environments. In addition, approval of the project will allow the district to expand opportunities for our students in academics, athletics and the arts. We are grateful for the support of our residents.”

The district said the bond will cover roof restoration or replacements at all six district buildings and elevator repairs at John F. Kennedy Middle School. The roofing project will also allow it to consider a future solar project to reduce electrical consumption.

The district said the capital reserve fund will cover heating system and electrical upgrades and repairs in all five schools, elevator repairs at Kramer Lane Elementary School, the replacement of roof exhaust fans at Central Boulevard Elementary School, a track resurfacing at Bethpage High School, renovation of the Little Theater at Bethpage High School, the addition of a new fitness center at Bethpage High School, the installation of a multisport turf field at Central Boulevard Elementary School and the replacement of a playground at Kramer Lane Elementary School.