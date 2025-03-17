Seaford highlights new upcoming programs throughout school district

Seaford Board of Education trustees highlighted new programs coming to the district as part of an oversight into the 2025-26 curriculum.

The district will look to expand its curriculum on all levels during the upcoming school year, according to Seaford’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Alison Offerman-Celentano, who made the presentation on Wednesday, March 12.

The district’s Math Committee will be recommending a new inquiry-based K-6 math program that promotes mathematical discourse with a strong home-to-school connection for the upcoming school year. The district also announced new science standards and that it will use

The district announced opening opportunities for more students to graduate middle school with high school credits, as well as new computer science courses for sixth and seventh graders.

The high school will offer two new college-credit courses through LIU Post during the 2025-26 school year. The school is creating a broadcasting studio for students to partake in the two courses: Broadcasts, Podcasts, & More and Journalism & Writing for New Media.

The district gave its projected average elementary school class size for the upcoming school year showing Seaford Harbor with 20.21 students on average and Seaford Manor with 19.54 students on average. The district added that the proposed budget will support a full-time Integrated Co-Teaching model at both elementary schools.

The meeting had been listed as the district’s second budget meeting, although the presentation gave no new financial information. Seaford’s final budget meeting will be on March 26. The proposed budget will then be on April 9 before a hearing on May 7. Seaford community members will then be able to vote on the budget for the upcoming school year on May 20.