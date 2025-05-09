Wheatley students qualify for New York State Science Congress

The Wheatley School freshmen Ava Kelly and Megan Talty have earned the prestigious opportunity to participate in the New York State Science Congress.

Wheatley students are winning spots in the state science congress.

Three students from The Wheatley School have earned the prestigious opportunity to participate in the New York State Science Congress, an honor extended by the Science Teachers Association of New York State.

Freshmen Ava Kelly and Megan Talty (competing as a team) and junior Krish Kripalani scored in the top 5% statewide, qualifying to present their original research at the Science Congress on June 8 in Syracuse. They will join a select group of top performing students from across the state.

The New York State Science Congress is a culminating recognition for students who have demonstrated excellence through NYS-affiliated regional science fairs.

Kelly and Talty will compete in the Junior Division (grades 7-9) with their project “Impact of Agricultural Runoff on Duckweed Growth Dynamics,” and Kripalani will compete in the Senior Division (grades 9-12) with his project “Transportable Rain Garden.”

“This prestigious event offers students the opportunity to engage in original research, collaborate with peers statewide, and strengthen their critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” STEM research teacher Veronica Ade said. “Their achievement reflects East Williston’s commitment to academic excellence and the pursuit of meaningful, real-world learning experiences.”