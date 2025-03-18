Council Member Silverman challenges Panzenbeck for mayor

Democratic Council Member Marsh Silverman is challenging incumbent Republican Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck for her mayoral seat this November. After working together as city officials for the past two terms, both are vying for the mayoral seat.

The five other Glen Cove incumbent city council members are also running for re-election this November, including Republicans Grady Farnan, Kevin Maccarone, and Michael Ktistakis, Democrat Danielle Fugazy Scagiola and John Zozzaro, who is not registered with a party but is running on the Democratic slate.

Candidates Theresa Moschetta, Carla Anastasio, Cathryn Harris-Marches and John Perrone, a former Glen Cove council member, also announced their intent to run on the Democratic slate. James Greenber, Ellen Pantazakos and Dan Grabowski will be running alongside the Republicans on their slate. Greenberg and Pantazakos are current members of the Planning Board, and Grabowski is a current member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, the city’s Republican committee said.

After eight years in her current position, Silverman is running for the mayoral seat. She said she moved to the city in 2011 and has served on the council since 2018.

“I just feel like this is the right time,” Silverman said.

She said that in her previous four terms, she had learned about the workings of the city council and had made progress in areas like infrastructure.

“Because of my financial background, I really do look at the world through that lens,” she said. Silverman said she takes an analytical approach to decision-making and promotes fiscal responsibility.

“We want to continue on the route of fiscal responsibility,” Silverman said. “We want to be much more targeted in if and how we give tax breaks to applicants coming in for that.”

In addition to fiscal responsibility, she said she and her Democratic slate hope to improve day-to-day services for the city’s residents and update infrastructure.

“There’s still a lot more that we want to complete,” she said.

Panzenbeck, who is seeking her third mayoral term, said her slogan is “Keep The Momentum Going!”

She said that after two successful terms, showcased by financial growth, infrastructure development, and facility upgrades, she is looking ahead to continuing her “dedication and devotion” to Glen Cove. In her time as mayor, the city has eliminated its fiscal stress designation, reduced its deficit by $3 million, and earned a Moody’s credit rating of Baa1, its highest since 2010.

Panzenbeck said when she entered office for her first term, she “hit the ground running.”

“I love where I live,” Panzenbeck, said. She said she has lived in the city for 71 years, and wants to make the city a “better place for everyone to live.”

Before becoming mayor, she said she was a teacher for 34 years and later volunteered at Glen Cove Hospital Auxiliary, St. Patrick’s Church, the St. Rocco Feast, and numerous civic and philanthropic organizations like the Rotary Club. She said these roles taught her the importance of treating others with empathy and care.

Panzenbeck said the Republican slate of candidates is running to maintain and improve the quality of life in the city of Glen Cove.

She said improvements have already been made to public spaces, such as Morgan’s Park and the Glen Cove Golf Course, and more work needs to be done to “keep the momentum going.”

Additional candidates from both parties have until April 3 to file to file with the Nassau County Board of Elections.