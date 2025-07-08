An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ presence has become known across Long Island, and the Nassau County Police Department has been assisting them with their detainments.

Detective Lt. Scott Skrynecki said the county police department has transferred about 15 arrested individuals to ICE’s custody. These individuals had originally been arrested for violating state law, yet after the fact, they were found to be in violation of federal immigration law.

Nassau County announced in February its partnership with ICE, which included deputizing county officers to serve as federal immigration agents and having them present in the county jail.

Skrynecki said the officers selected to be deputized have completed their training but have not been utilized by ICE. He said the decision to swear them in as federal agents and use them in detainments will be at the discretion of ICE.

He said so far, the county police force has not assisted the federal agency with any immigration detainments, nor is their department briefed on when detainments have or will be held.

Efforts to solicit comment from County Executive Bruce Blakeman were unavailing.

The New York Civil Liberties Union condemned the county’s actions in partnering with ICE, saying that permitting county officers to act as federal agents undermines public safety and fosters public distrust.

In June, they filed a lawsuit against the county that its partnership with ICE violates state law prohibiting local law enforcement from conducting civil immigration arrests for ICE and violates rights against unreasonable search and seizure. They said this will lead to rampant racial profiling.

Detentions on the island have stirred controversy, including those of Port Washington bagel shop manager Fernando Mejia and four unnamed individuals at the Glen Cove Train Station.

Mejia was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in front of Schmear Bagel & Cafe in Port Washington as he was arriving to work on June 12. He had lived in the community for nearly 20 years.

Mejia is from El Salvador and was reported to have crossed the border into the United States in 2005.

A month later, he was ordered to appear in immigration court but was reported not to have done so. According to reports, an order for his removal was issued due to his absence in 2006.

People who know him say he had no criminal record.

Mejia was originally held at the immigration detention center in New York City, but has since been relocated to a detention center in Newark, N.J.

His detention has caused ripples, including multiple protests and advocacy from neighbors to U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D–Glen Cove).

His case has since been granted a reprieve, which presents his case to a federal immigration judge and delays his potential deportation.