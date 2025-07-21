Cornerstone Hicksville proposes 106-unit apt. building with 10% affordable housing

Rendering of the proposed 106 unit apartment complex with 10% affordable housing coming to Hicksville.

A proposed 106-unit apartment complex is expected to continue Hicksville’s initiative to bring more housing to the area.

Brendan D’Loren, a partner for Farmingdale-based Terwilliger & Bartone Properties, said Cornerstone Hicksville is in the approval process and looking to break ground in 2026.

He said the $61 million project will take up roughly two acres of land at 20 Jerusalem Ave.

The building will be split up between studios, one- and two-bedroom units, with roughly 10% of apartments being listed as affordable units. All units will be available for rent.

Each apartment will have a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gracious cabinets and modern bathrooms.

D’Loren said the building will have a fitness center, clubroom, co-working spaces, parking and more.

“We really try to bring a resort feel to all of our projects,” D’Loren said.

Cornerstone Hicksville will also bring roughly 3,000 square feet of retail to the area.

Hicksville has been the center of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative that is aiming to bring new life to the area near the hamlet’s LIRR train station. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the private investments in Hicksville will help beautify the area.

“Millions of dollars from the private sector are being invested into the Hicksville community, and we await Cornerstone Hicksville’s plans for another multimillion-dollar investment that will enhance areas near the train station,” he said.

Alpine Development is constructing a 189-unit apartment building on Newbridge Road that is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The Town of Oyster Bay said the projects currently getting underway are Festival Plaza, which includes the construction of a raised walking path with landscaping, seating areas, and an improved pedestrian connection to the LIRR station, and The Underline, which includes transforming the area under the train trestle between Newbridge and Broadway with new pavers, lighting, and amenities for pop-up shops and outdoor cafes.

The revitalization initiative also plans to expand on Kennedy Park and work on other beautification upgrades, including new lighting, trees, benches, trash cans, and crosswalks throughout the downtown area.

The town received a $6.2 million state grant in 2024 for improvement projects, and it also received $10 million in funding in 2017.

Terwilliger & Bartone also has properties in Farmingdale, Hauppauge, Lynbrook and Westbury, and is in the process of bringing a 50-unit apartment building to Kings Park.

D’Loren said units are expected to become available sometime between 18 and 24 months after construction begins.