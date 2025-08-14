Vibrance 360 brings science, luxury and wellness to Long Island

Dr. Helen Hsieh has spent her career delivering new beginnings — first in labor and delivery rooms and now inside Vibrance 360, a gleaming 7,200-square-foot center designed to help people feel vibrant at every age.

After more than 26 years as an OB/GYN, delivering more than 10,000 babies and performing advanced robotic surgeries, Hsieh shifted her focus to longevity and aesthetics. She founded Vibrance 360 in April 2024 in Greenvale, blending medicine, technology and luxury wellness.

“Vibrance is an extensive anti-aging wellness and aesthetic center,” Hsieh said. “We do services from head to toe and we are holistic in terms of what we do. We like to rejuvenate from within.”

Her approach marries internal treatments such as bioidentical hormone therapy and IV drips with external procedures like microneedling, laser treatments, Botox and fillers. Advanced equipment includes Emface, Emsculpt Neo and EXOMIND brain wellness therapy.

“Our most popular service would be something called the Emsculpt Neo,” Hsieh said. “You lie on the bed; we put the applicator on your abdomen and you will feel the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes.”

She said the treatment can reduce fat by 30 percent and increase muscle mass by 25 percent, making it appealing to athletes and older adults alike.

“The elderly need their core muscle,” she said. “Otherwise, they can’t walk up the stairs or maintain good posture.”

Hsieh’s interest in women’s health is personal. She was born in Taiwan and moved to New York at age 12, facing cultural attitudes that undervalued women’s education.

“In the Chinese culture, females are considered nobody,” she said. “I was told by my grandmother, ‘You don’t need to study. Just go do chores with your mom. You’re not going to be successful.’”

Instead, Hsieh earned a full scholarship to New York University, attended Stony Brook University’s medical school and built a career as a board-certified physician and Da Vinci Robotic surgeon.

When she entered menopause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hsieh found herself struggling with depression, brain fog and sleeplessness.

“I didn’t feel like myself anymore,” she said. “I called myself out of it by starting bioidentical hormone treatments and I became a new person again.”

That experience informs her advocacy for hormone therapy, testosterone treatment for women and other menopause care, including vaginal rejuvenation.

“I’m trying to help all the women going through the changes to feel better about themselves, not having to take an antidepressant to feel better,” she said.

One of Vibrance 360’s newest tools is EXOMIND, which uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to gently stimulate the brain.

“It rewires your brain cells,” Hsieh said. “It’s been approved for treatment of depression if you fail medication, but for people going through menopausal changes, they’re not sleeping well, they’re stressed — they feel so good after the treatment.”

Hsieh said that each EXOMIND session lasts approximately 24 minutes, with a recommended series of six treatments, administered once a week. Maintenance sessions can be scheduled as needed.

“Most people will tell me they feel better,” she said. “I have yet to have anyone say it didn’t work.”

Vibrance 360’s services are available by appointment, beginning with an in-depth consultation.

“Depending on the area of interest — facial aesthetics, body contouring or hormone therapy — we talk about their needs and give advice as to what modalities will help them,” Hsieh said.

Before moving to Greenvale, Hsieh operated a 5,000-square-foot location in Battery Park City, which opened in August 2020 during the height of the pandemic. She decided to relocate to Long Island after congestion pricing and parking difficulties deterred many clients who traveled from New Jersey, Westchester and beyond.

The April grand opening last year of Vibrance 360 drew more than 300 guests. The center has since gained attention in the media, including a segment on the “World’s Greatest TV Show,” naming it “The World’s Greatest Med Spa.”

Hsieh’s work has earned her a place on the Long Island Press Power List, the Long Island Herald’s Innovator Award and the American Cancer Society’s Community Service Award. She also serves as vice president of the Chinese American Women’s Benevolent Association, supporting women, children, education and cancer awareness.

Her long-term vision extends beyond Greenvale.

“I’m on a mission to redefine aging globally,” she said. “I’m developing plans for a luxury wellness resort to expand my transformative impact.”

That mission reflects her “mind-body-spirit” philosophy, which treats health and beauty as intertwined.

“We go above and beyond,” she said. “We try to make people repair and rejuvenate from within.”

Even with her achievements, Hsieh is quick to point out that her success is rooted in defying the limitations others set for her.

“I wanted to prove that I can make my mom proud, that she is somebody and I am somebody,” she said.

From ballroom dancing to medical innovation, her pursuits remain tied to a passion for vitality in all forms.

“As we all get older, we need more than just medication to keep us healthy,” she said. “We need something else.”

Vibrance 360 is located at 25 Northern Blvd., in Greenvale. Visit vibrance360.co or call 516-200-0360 for more information.