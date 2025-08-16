Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Billy Joel shuts down shop, Oheka Castle bankrupt and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a look into Oheka Castle’s bankruptcy.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

A Port Washington Water Pollution District meeting erupted this week into a series of confrontations over ethics compliance, alleged misconduct and the management of Sunset Park — ending with a new resolution to seek outside proposals for operating the park’s ball field.

A Massapequa-based financial advisor is in hot water following claims that his company lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments.

After 15 years in business, Billy Joel is set to close his motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, in Oyster Bay, according to recent reports.

More than 1,600 people with prior convictions have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across Long Island since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, according to published reports.

The owner of Oheka Castle, the crown jewel of Long Island’s Gold Coast, has filed for bankruptcy — the latest bump in the road in the mansion’s dramatic, century-long history.