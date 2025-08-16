Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Billy Joel shuts down shop, Oheka Castle bankrupt and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a look into Oheka Castle's bankruptcy.
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a look into Oheka Castle’s bankruptcy.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Port Washington Water Pollution District meeting erupts over new resolution for the ball field at Sunset Park

The Port Washington Water Pollution Control District Board discussed a new resolution for the baseball field at Sunset Park.

A Port Washington Water Pollution District meeting erupted this week into a series of confrontations over ethics compliance, alleged misconduct and the management of Sunset Park — ending with a new resolution to seek outside proposals for operating the park’s ball field.

Massapequa financial advisor alleged to have lost hundreds of thousands in client’s money

Vincent Camarda, the founder and CEO of A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors in Massapequa, has been accused of misappropriating money from at least 20 clients.

A Massapequa-based financial advisor is in hot water following claims that his company lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments.

Billy Joel’s motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, in Oyster Bay to close

Billy Joel's motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, hosts series of garage sales, says "everything must go."

After 15 years in business, Billy Joel is set to close his motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, in Oyster Bay, according to recent reports.

More than 1,600 immigrants arrested by ICE across Long Island

Nassau County East Meadow jail

More than 1,600 people with prior convictions have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across Long Island since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, according to published reports.

Oheka Castle’s bankruptcy is latest chapter in complicated history

The owner of the iconic Oheka Castle has filed for bankruptcy.

The owner of Oheka Castle, the crown jewel of Long Island’s Gold Coast, has filed for bankruptcy — the latest bump in the road in the mansion’s dramatic, century-long history.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites