Glen Cove promotes Car Free Day Long Island on Sept. 22

Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck will speak at the Car Free Day Long Island Rally in Farmingdale to promote the campaign.

Glen Cove will participate in the 13th annual Car Free Day Long Island on Sept. 22, having earned fifth place in the municipalities’ participation category last year.

Car Free Day is an international campaign that promotes the elimination of single-use vehicles on a single day in September. It encourages commuters to use trains, buses, bicycles, carpools, subways, or walking.

“Car Free Day Long Island is a chance for Glen Cove to promote personal responsibility and cleaner communities,” said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck.

Panzenbeck was selected as a speaker for the Car Free Day Long Island Rally in Farmingdale on Sept. 17, where she and other local leaders will discuss the economic, environmental, and health impacts of vehicles.

The campaign said that last year, 3,916 Long Islanders pledged to be car-free or car-lite, totaling 59,536 miles of driving and 78 tons of CO2 emissions. The campaign awarded various institutions based on their participation, including colleges, healthcare, companies, municipalities, libraries, and non-profits for their commitment.

Last year, Glen Cove ranked fifth in the municipality category. Rankings are determined by the number of people per community who pledge to go car-free or car-lite. Last year, Glen Cove had 5 pledges.

The mayor’s office said that, as of Sept. 9, the city is ranked third in the municipalities category.

Glen Cove has a variety of public transportation options, including the city, loop and NICE buses; a Senior Center shuttle and medical transit service; and three train stations. The mayor’s office said there are sidewalks in the city’s downtown and most neighborhoods, including the new waterfront esplanade.

“I’m proud to encourage all Glen Covers to go car-free or car-lite on Sept. 22nd for a healthier environment,” Panzenbeck said.