9 adoptable rescue pets who want a new home for the new year

Warning: adopting one (or more) of these adorable adoptables may result in excessive cuddles, tail wags, or even loud purring. So don’t wait — visit your local animal shelter or rescue and meet your match today!

Meet the sweetest lady, Peaches! She is a one-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix that made the journey all the way from Georgia, just as her name suggests. Peaches would like to be the center of your attention and would like to go home to a house with no other canine friends; she prefers to play alone! She would also do best with older children and a yard to run around in with her new family. If Peaches sounds like the perfect piece to your puzzle, come down to meet her at our Port Washington campus today!

Meet Bobby, a sweet but shy six-year-old Pit Bull mix with lots of love to give. Bobby initially came from Georgia as a puppy and was adopted, but had to come back to Animal League America. Bobby is fearful of his surroundings and requires a special home that is willing to give him time and patience to adjust and get comfortable with his new environment. We ask that Bobby go home to an owner who can complete his training. Bobby’s true personality and potential as a companion really shine once he is in the right environment. Bobby would do best in a home with older children who are able to keep the household calm and secure for him.

Tristan is a six-month-old hound mix from Texas with a gentle soul and a cautious view of the world. He does best with older children and requires that the entire household meet him before adoption so he can begin building trust right from the start.

Because Tristan is fearful, he’ll thrive with an experienced dog owner who can provide patience, structure, and calm, consistent guidance. He also needs a socially appropriate canine companion in the home, and any resident dogs must meet him prior to adoption. Busy city life is too overwhelming for Tristan — he’s searching for a quiet suburban or rural home with a fully fenced yard where he can safely explore and grow confident at his own pace.

With kindness, consistency, and the right environment, Tristan is ready to blossom into a devoted and loving companion.

Three-year-old Mint needed a fresh start after a rough beginning on the streets. Once an overwhelmed momma cat, she was given the quiet space and time she deserved — and she’s truly blossomed. Watching her feline friends interact with humans helped Mint find her confidence, and now she’s venturing out for head-to-tail rubs and even welcoming gentle visitors. While she’s still a bit cautious, this tenderhearted girl has come so far. A patient, experienced home with older children will help Mint continue her journey toward trust, comfort, and the loving fur-ever family she’s ready to claim.

Paisley arrived from a Florida rescue as an older kitten with very little experience around humans, and it shows in her thoughtful, cautious approach to the world. What helped her blossom? Other cats. Once she found like-minded feline friends, the magic truly began. While she’s still skeptical of human attention, a slow, gentle approach goes a long way — especially if treats, playtime, or clicker training are involved (she’s crushing that course!).

Paisley shines brightest alongside her furry friends, so a home with a confident cat and older kids who understand patience will be the bridge to her success. If your cat is craving a companion and you’re ready to let trust grow at its own pace, Paisley may be the missing piece you’ve been waiting for.

Five-year-old Meeka thought she’d found her fur-ever home, but conflicts with another cat brought her back to Animal League America. Now she’s gently rebuilding her trust in people — with a little help from treats, kind words and patience. Meeka will thrive as the only pet in a calm home with older children, where she can finally relax and feel secure. This thoughtful girl is ready to take a leap of faith with someone who understands her needs. Could that be you?

Five-year-old Resilience is a timid tabby whose name says it all. After surviving the Happy Cats Sanctuary fire, she’s learning to trust again in the quiet of Bianca’s Furry Friends. This sweet lady moves slowly from hiding spots to explore her world, melting a little for treats and showing curiosity for toys. Resilience will thrive in a calm, adult home with experienced, nurturing cat lovers who give her the time and patience she deserves. Care for her fractured spirit, and you’ll be rewarded with a unique, gentle love only she can give.

Meet Smithtown’s Pet of the Week, Shiloh — a joyful, affectionate Rottweiler just under two years old with a big personality and an even bigger heart.

From the moment Shiloh arrived at the shelter, it was clear he’s a true people lover. This handsome young gentleman lights up whenever he meets new friends and gets a chance to soak up attention. His happy, engaging demeanor makes him simply irresistible, and he approaches each day with an enthusiasm, curiosity, and zest for life that’s impossible to ignore.

When he first came to the shelter, Shiloh was noticeably underweight. The shelter team is working to determine the cause, though one thing is certain: there’s absolutely nothing lacking in his appetite, for food or for life. He is affectionate, charming, and eager to connect, winning hearts wherever he goes. Like many young dogs, Shiloh is still learning his manners and boundaries and can sometimes get a bit overexcited. With consistent guidance, training, and enrichment, he is eager to learn and has all the makings of an incredible lifelong companion.

Shiloh would do best in a home with older children and possibly cats and other dogs. If you’re looking for a loving, spirited companion who’s ready to give his whole heart, Shiloh may be the perfect match.

This petite princess is truly one of a kind. Her markings are beautifully unique, especially her adorable little orange toe! Kiki may be small, but she’s mighty in everything she does, earning her the nickname Lil Smalls. With her distinctive markings, curious gaze, and playful personality, she has a larger-than-life presence.

Fearless and confident, Kiki gets along well with other cats, even the bossy ones in her foster home, and isn’t shy about giving head butts when she’s ready for affection. At night, she’ll curl up with you and keep watch while you sleep. Playtime is where Kiki truly shines. She’s active and loves playing independently with hanging toys, enthusiastically chasing the laser, and pouncing on feather toys. You can tell she carefully analyzes every situation before committing, whether it’s treat time, playtime, or snuggle time.

Tolerant, adaptable, and smart, Kiki would adjust beautifully to a home with kids or other pets and make a wonderful companion.

