Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cancer survivor’s story, marine academy lawsuit and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

While many families were preparing Thanksgiving dinner in 2024, Johnny Nahas was being wheeled into an operating room for emergency brain surgery. Today, roughly a year later, Nahas is cancer-free and channeling his experience into an effort to help others facing similar battles.

Two cadets at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point have sued the academy and federal officials, alleging procedural errors and due-process violations.

The Village of Floral Park is seeking a state grant for urban center revitalization in an application that includes the contested Stella-Cerrone apartment development.

Odor complaints tied to operations at Bombay Kitchen remain unresolved despite multiple filtration upgrades, building inspector Robert Barbach told the Port Washington North Board of Trustees, warning that the village may be nearing a decision point after more than a year of extensions.

A 19-year-old college student from Floral Park was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania, state police said, according to published reports.