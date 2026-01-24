Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cancer survivor’s story, marine academy lawsuit and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include how cancer survivor Johnny Nahas is using his experience to help others.
Kimberly Nahas

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Port Washington native turns brain cancer battle into mission to give back

July 4, 2025 – Johnnys last day of chemo

While many families were preparing Thanksgiving dinner in 2024, Johnny Nahas was being wheeled into an operating room for emergency brain surgery. Today, roughly a year later, Nahas is cancer-free and channeling his experience into an effort to help others facing similar battles.

Two cadets sue Merchant Marine Academy claiming unfair punishment

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point

Two cadets at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point have sued the academy and federal officials, alleging procedural errors and due-process violations.

Village awaits $4.5M grant decision

Floral Park's NY Forward application includes a small portion of Tulip Ave. near the LIRR station, a section of the Jericho Turnpike Business District.

The Village of Floral Park is seeking a state grant for urban center revitalization in an application that includes the contested Stella-Cerrone apartment development.

Odor issues persist at Bombay Kitchen as Port Washington North nears decision

Port Washington North Mayor Robert Weitzner said he may not plan to continue 85 Channel Drive's conditional use permit after odor issues continue.

Odor complaints tied to operations at Bombay Kitchen remain unresolved despite multiple filtration upgrades, building inspector Robert Barbach told the Port Washington North Board of Trustees, warning that the village may be nearing a decision point after more than a year of extensions.

Floral Park native killed in Pennsylvania crash

Pennsylvania state police said a Floral Park resident was killed in a single-car crash.

A 19-year-old college student from Floral Park was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania, state police said, according to published reports.

