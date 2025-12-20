Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Attempted bombing charge, multiple house fires and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

A North Merrick man was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to nine years in prison for multiple charges, including plotting to attack the Nassau County Department of Social Services building in 2024 with an explosive device he placed at the building’s doors, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

The Community Preservation Corporation, an affordable housing and community revitalization finance company, announced the closing of a $7.53 million construction loan to Premerio Cherry LLC on Tuesday, Dec. 9, for the development of a new 3-story building located at 33-37 West Cherry St. as part of downtown Hicksville’s revitalization.

The first snow storm exceeded the weekend forecast when it blanketed parts of Long Island in 8.5 inches of the white stuff — nearly double the accumulation that experts predicted.

House fires in Port Washington, Wantagh and Hicksville left multiple houses damaged or uninhabitable and displaced seven people between Thursday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 14, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office.

This fall, 17-year-old Jacob Goetz, a Syosset native, was accepted into the Academy of Magical Arts Junior Society Program at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. He has been performing magic professionally at restaurants and parties since 2024. His success has led him down a path of pursuing magic full-time.