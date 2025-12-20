Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Attempted bombing charge, multiple house fires and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at the major snow storm that swept the Island.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

North Merrick man sentenced for attempted bombing of Nassau Department of Social Services

James Luca of North Merrick was sentenced to nine years in prison for an attempted bombing of the Nassau Department of Social Services.

A North Merrick man was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to nine years in prison for multiple charges, including plotting to attack the Nassau County Department of Social Services building in 2024 with an explosive device he placed at the building’s doors, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Developer receives $7.53M loan for work on 20-unit apartment building in Hicksville

A 20-unit housing development in Hicksville is expected to be complete in 2027.

The Community Preservation Corporation, an affordable housing and community revitalization finance company, announced the closing of a $7.53 million construction loan to Premerio Cherry LLC on Tuesday, Dec. 9, for the development of a new 3-story building located at 33-37 West Cherry St. as part of downtown Hicksville’s revitalization.

First snow storm of season exceeds forecast on Long Island

IMG_6746

The first snow storm exceeded the weekend forecast when it blanketed parts of Long Island in 8.5 inches of the white stuff — nearly double the accumulation that experts predicted.

Multiple house fires reported across Nassau County

Recent house fires were reported in Hicksville, Port Washington and Wantagh.

House fires in Port Washington, Wantagh and Hicksville left multiple houses damaged or uninhabitable and displaced seven people between Thursday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec.  14, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office.

17-year-old magician from Syosset gets his big break in Hollywood

Jacob Goetz, a Syosset magician, performs card tricks on stage for audiences

This fall, 17-year-old Jacob Goetz, a Syosset native, was accepted into the Academy of Magical Arts Junior Society Program at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. He has been performing magic professionally at restaurants and parties since 2024. His success has led him down a path of pursuing magic full-time.

