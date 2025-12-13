Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Peaches killer accused, new restaurants and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

As the weather gets colder, warm up with an irresistible meal from one of these new restaurants on Long Island.

A Florida man reportedly charged with the cold case murder a Gulf War veteran whose remains — and those of her daughter — were found near Gilgo Beach serial killer victims has waived extradition.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Native American Guardians Association and the Massapequa School District to challenge the state’s ban on Native American mascots, names and logos.

Polls closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and in the early hours of the following morning, the results were in — Frank Cilluffo was reelected for a fifth term as Great Neck Park District Commissioner.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Tuesday he is officially running for governor of New York, setting up a Republican primary contest against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in a race to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking a second full term.