Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Peaches killer accused, new restaurants and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
3 new restaurants on Long Island to warm you up this winter
As the weather gets colder, warm up with an irresistible meal from one of these new restaurants on Long Island.
Florida man charged with Peaches’ murder waives extradition to NY
A Florida man reportedly charged with the cold case murder a Gulf War veteran whose remains — and those of her daughter — were found near Gilgo Beach serial killer victims has waived extradition.
Federal judge tosses mascot lawsuit by Native American group supporting Massapequa School District
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Native American Guardians Association and the Massapequa School District to challenge the state’s ban on Native American mascots, names and logos.
Cilluffo wins fifth term as Great Neck Park District commissioner
Polls closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and in the early hours of the following morning, the results were in — Frank Cilluffo was reelected for a fifth term as Great Neck Park District Commissioner.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announces bid for governor
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Tuesday he is officially running for governor of New York, setting up a Republican primary contest against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in a race to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking a second full term.