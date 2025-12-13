Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Peaches killer accused, new restaurants and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at the man charged with the murder of Tanya Jackson and her daughter Tatiana Dykes, formerly known as Peaches and Baby Peaches, respectively.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

3 new restaurants on Long Island to warm you up this winter

May be an image of pizza

As the weather gets colder, warm up with an irresistible meal from one of these new restaurants on Long Island.

Florida man charged with Peaches’ murder waives extradition to NY

L.-R.: Tanya Jackson, who was known as Peaches; Tatiana Dykes, who was known as Baby Doe; and Andrew Dykes

A Florida man reportedly charged with the cold case murder a Gulf War veteran whose remains — and those of her daughter — were found near Gilgo Beach serial killer victims has waived extradition.

Federal judge tosses mascot lawsuit by Native American group supporting Massapequa School District

A lawsuit filed by the Native American Guardian's Association about the Massapequa School District's mascot battle has been dismissed by a federal judge.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Native American Guardians Association and the Massapequa School District to challenge the state’s ban on Native American mascots, names and logos.

Cilluffo wins fifth term as Great Neck Park District commissioner

Frank Cilluffo

Polls closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and in the early hours of the following morning, the results were in — Frank Cilluffo was reelected for a fifth term as Great Neck Park District Commissioner.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announces bid for governor

Nassau Bruce Blakeman

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Tuesday he is officially running for governor of New York, setting up a Republican primary contest against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in a race to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking a second full term.

