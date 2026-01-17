Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detains resident, Gilgo Beach killer trial date and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a start date for the trial of Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach killer.
James Carbone/Newsday

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Great Neck resident detained by ICE

Tomas Orellana, Claudia Orellana

ICE detained Great Neck resident Tomas Orellana outside a Mineola courthouse on Monday, Jan. 5. Orellana, a Salvadoran native, has lived in the country for more than 20 years with his wife, who is a U.S. citizen and eight children, who are all U.S. citizens and attended Great Neck schools.

Oyster Bay bar owner indicted after DWI hit and run

The owner of Teddy's Bully Bar was indicted after an alleged hit-and-run incident.

The owner of an Oyster Bay bar was charged with vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an incident, driving while intoxicated and other charges for a May 2025 hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian victim intubated for nearly a week with severe injuries, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Alleged Gilgo Beach killer trial to start in September ‘come hell or high water,’ judge says

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, right, appears in front of Judge Tim Mazzei alongside his attorney, Michael J. Brown, at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

The alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer trial has a start date at long last.

Bronx man gets 25 years after sexually abusing child for over a decade

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly (pictured above) announced that a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Port Washington for over a decade.

A Bronx man was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 12, to 25 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter at their Port Washington home for more than a decade, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Nagler suspended after investigation finds he violated district code of ethics, employment contract

Board of Education President Cheryl Lampasona (L.) and Superintendent Michael Nagler (R.) during the Mineola School Board meeting.

The Mineola School Board suspended Superintendent Michael Nagler on Thursday, Jan. 8, after an investigation found him to be in violation of the district’s code of ethics and his employment contract.

