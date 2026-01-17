Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detains resident, Gilgo Beach killer trial date and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

ICE detained Great Neck resident Tomas Orellana outside a Mineola courthouse on Monday, Jan. 5. Orellana, a Salvadoran native, has lived in the country for more than 20 years with his wife, who is a U.S. citizen and eight children, who are all U.S. citizens and attended Great Neck schools.

The owner of an Oyster Bay bar was charged with vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an incident, driving while intoxicated and other charges for a May 2025 hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian victim intubated for nearly a week with severe injuries, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

The alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer trial has a start date at long last.

A Bronx man was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 12, to 25 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter at their Port Washington home for more than a decade, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

The Mineola School Board suspended Superintendent Michael Nagler on Thursday, Jan. 8, after an investigation found him to be in violation of the district’s code of ethics and his employment contract.