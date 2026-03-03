NUMC Board Chair Rabinowitz to step down later this month

Stuart Rabinowitz, the chairman of the state-appointed board designated to lead Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow, plans to step down later this month after serving in the role for less than a year.

Rabinowitz, 80, of Woodbury, had led a new board of directors at the hospital since June 1 after being appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rabinowitz’s resignation as the head of the Nassau Health Care Corporation, which oversees NUMC, is effective March 15, according to a March 2 statement from the hospital.

“This was a voluntary role, but one that required real time and focus,” Rabinowitz said in a statement, saying that he is grateful for the hospital’s current leadership team and that it is “the right moment” for him to step aside.

Rabinowitz said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and his wife, Nancy.

Hochul praised Rabinowitz’s work, saying that he stepped up when the hospital needed steady leadership.

“His focus on accountability and fiscal management has helped put this critical safety-net hospital on the road to recovery, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the Long Island region,” the governor said in a statement.

Rabinowitz stepped into the role as chairman in June of last year after more than a dozen members of the prior administration’s executive team departed simultaneously. The hospital was also facing a projected deficit of nearly $167 million and compromised internal financial systems at the time.

During his tenure as chairman, Rabinowitz and the board raised over $1 million in philanthropic support for NHCC’s foundation for women’s health, secured $110 million in state operating support and are expected to reduce the 2026 operating loss to $82.5 million.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together,” Rabinowitz said. “This was serious work at a serious time for the hospital. It required long hours, difficult decisions, and a board willing to confront reality in the best interest of patients and the community.”

In December 2025, the board selected Tom Stokes as its permanent CEO, a person who Rabinowitz said has NUMC operating on a firmer footing.

“Stu stepped forward at a critical moment for this institution,” Stokes said. “His leadership and the board’s resolve helped create the stability necessary for NUMC to move forward. On behalf of our staff and the patients we serve, I thank him for his service.”