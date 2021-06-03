Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

Even if dad says he doesn’t want any gifts for Father’s Day, we know he doesn’t really mean it.

To help keep the guesswork out of shopping, here are some novel ideas that dad may just love, even if he won’t admit it.

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand, (450 lb Capacity – Premium Carry Bag Included). $145.

Relax in the 2021 top-rated hammock by Marthastewart.com. This double hammock provides durability with its tightly woven high-quality cotton and a stand constructed with a heavy-duty steel that can be assembled in a few minutes without the use of tools. The easily adjustable hammock hooks allow you to decide how low or high you want to lay. With over 30 colors to choose from, this hammock is sure to be the highlight of your yard.

Big Green Egg Large Kamado Grill. $948.

The best-rated charcoal and overall grill for 2021 as rated by foodandwine.com. The Large EGG can cook 20-pound turkeys, 12 burgers, six chickens vertically, eight steaks, nd seven racks of ribs vertically. The ceramic shell ensures even heat distribution throughout. It’s versatile enough for weekend cookouts or pizza parties, large enough for eight steaks at once, and efficient enough for an impromptu meatloaf for two!

Outland Firebowl Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Firepit. $140.

According to nymag.com’s survey of Amazon reviews, this is the top-rated fire pit for 2021. Powered by propane and small in size, this fire pit is compact enough for easy transportation and provides for quick cleanup. The durable high-quality steel construction with protective enamel finish gives it superior stainless-steel burner and fasteners that add a dependable longevity to the fire pit.

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler. $349.98.

This is Bestreviews.com top cooler for 2021. “Tough, rugged, and is perfect for camping, tailgating and picnicking.” Made with three inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design, the cooler can provide extended ice retention and keep your drinks and food cold for an extended period of time. All Tundra coolers feature a T-Rex Lid Latch constructed of heavy-duty rubber. This ice chest has plenty of room, holding a limit of redfish or your prized brisket.

-Joseph Gemino and Drashti Mehta

