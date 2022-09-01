Top LI Workplaces 2022: The Best Large Businesses

1. New York Life Insurance Company

New York Life Insurance Company, the third-largest life insurance company in the United States, has provided families and individuals with financial guidance for over 175 years. The Long Island General Office’s 650 career agents ensure that clients have a helping hand during every step of their journey. The company offers life insurance, supplemental insurance, retirement income assistance, and investment assistance. Their podcast series, “Love Takes Action” completely translates within their mission statement. New York Life Insurance believes that the act of protecting the financial future of one’s loved ones is a sign of love, compassion, and strength. For more information about their mission, visit newyorklife.com.

2. Family Service League, Inc.

Family Service League is committed to helping families, children, and individuals improve the quality of life in their homes, workplace, and community. Founded in 1926, this human and social service agency has become a reliable agency for more than 50,000 Long Islanders. They offer over 60 social service programs in more than 20 different locations in order to best serve their most vulnerable citizens. Located in Bay Shore, Huntington Station, Riverhead, and Mastic Beach, these facilities offer a variety of services in the communities where people live and work. Developing alliances is the root of FSL’s leadership and vision in its goal to build networks of care for those in need. Some steps towards reaching their goal include the management of a Suffolk County homeless shelter that provides housing for individuals every day. For more information, visit fsl-li.org.

3. Piping Rock Health Products

Piping Rock Health Products offer customers a variety of items that can be beneficial to their health, including vitamins, essential oils, skin care products, joint support supplements, probiotics, bulk herbs, and more. Scott Rudolph, the owner and founder of the company, started learning about the vitamin business at a young age. His father, Arthur Rudolph, began manufacturing vitamins in 1971, and in 2011, Scott decided to take the knowledge he had learned from his father and open up Piping Rock Health Products. Since then, Piping Rock Health has become one of the nation’s leading health product distributors and developers. For more information, visit pipingrock.com.