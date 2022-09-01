Top LI Workplaces 2022: The Best Mid-size Businesses

1. EXIT Realty Achieve

EXIT Realty Achieve is one of the most trusted sources for real estate on Long Island. They are committed to the communities they work with and plan to have a steady impact within those communities. They have paid $6 million in bonuses to administrative professionals. The key to its successful real estate office is its administrative staff. Clients state that they have received unmatched support from EXIT Realty for years along their buyer’s journey, and staff has said their position at EXIT Realty has elevated both their lifestyle and their career path. For more information, visit exitrealtyachieve.com.

2. Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Inc.

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers is dedicated to being their clients’ and referral partners’ trusted advisors. They offer guidance on the home financing process with expert advice and input from their trusted team. Clients wishing to refinance their home, buy a new home, receive a VA loan, take out an FHA mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or take out a conventional mortgage can count on Nationwide Mortgage Bankers to guide them through every step of their journey. In 2020, the company jumped 45 spots to No. 8 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States with over 16,000% growth from 2017 to 2020. For more information, visit nmbnow.com.

3. SUPPLYHOUSE.COM

SupplyHouse.com is a Melville-based eCommerce company that provides plumbing, heating, and HVAC products at competitive prices to contractors and consumers throughout the United States. In addition to supplying quality products, its more than 900 employees strive to provide exceptional customer service. Its knowledgeable staff will ensure that no question goes unanswered. Its 600,000 square feet of warehouse space is stocked with thousands of SKUs that are ready to ship. It deliver next day at no extra cost to more than 50% to customers, and if an item is not on its website SupplyHouse will do its best to find it and add it to the inventory supplyhouse.com

4. Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts welcomes children from kindergarten through 12th grade to immerse themselves within the impactful arts sessions offered. Located in Wheatley Heights, Usdan was founded on Jewish values that motivate them to create a beautiful space for young, talented artists. At the end of each camp session year, they hope to inspire young artists to make a peaceful contribution to the world through their creative talents. Usdan believes that every child should have the chance to express and hone their talents, so they made it their mission to offer a founder’s scholarship so kids of all financial backgrounds can receive the opportunity to attend the camp. For more information, visit usdan.org.

5. Brighton Health Plan Solution

Brighton Health Plan Solution is a nationwide third-party administrator that has been a trusted partner to plan sponsors, TPAs, and carriers for over 30 years. They work diligently to provide customized and effective healthcare solutions for their clients. They are known for their innovative problem-solving techniques in matters such as workers’ compensation, alternative dispute resolution, certified PPO, recommendation of care, and no-fault auto. They also work with each client to design a self-funded health plan that properly meets their needs and their budget. Additionally, they offer flexible funding arrangements that aid clients in lowering costs and maintaining full financial control of their organization. This includes tiered benefits, reference-based pricing, and out-of-network reimbursement methodology. For more information, visit magnacare.com.

Posillico

Posillico’s mission as a heavy civil contractor is to positively impact the construction industry in terms of infrastructure, quality of life, and making a difference by gaining solid relationships with clients. Posillico was incorporated in 1946 under the presidency of Joseph D. Posillico, Sr. as a small trucking contractor. Since then, the company has completed numerous high-profile construction and civil engineering projects. The Posillico team works on civil infrastructure projects, paving services, drilling services, soil washing, and wastewater construction within the New York City metro region, Long Island, New Jersey, the Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. For more information, visit posillicoinc.com.

Darby Dental Supply, LLC

Founded in 1947 as a single mail-order catalog in Brooklyn, Darby Dental Supply has made impactful contributions to the medical world and to its company. Today, Darby is one of the nation’s largest providers of dental supplies and solutions, offering more than 50,000 products and a vast range of capital equipment, software, technology, and repair services. They are recognized for excellence in customer service, highly competitive prices, and innovative value-added solutions. Darby works with practices of all sizes as well as a number of specialties and government institutions. Over the years, they have expanded the company to include medical, dental, and pharmaceutical items. For more information, visit darbydental.com/home.aspx.

Greenman-Pedersen Inc. (GPI)

Greenman-Pedersen’s mission began in 1966 when Beecher Greenman, Bert Pedersen, and Don Thurbur opened A. Beecher Greenman & Associates in the Village of Babylon. Since then, GPI has consistently done quality work and has taken large strides within the construction field. They currently partner with WTS International to support women in STEM and have recently won the Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement design-build project. This project is their largest engineering contract to date and will make a huge impact on the Bronx neighborhood’s infrastructure. For more information, visit gpinet.com.

Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage Bankers Corp.

Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage Bankers Corp’s mission is to provide the best in home loan products, services and more. Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage Bankers Corp. offers a full suite of home financing solutions for those with a span of different budgets and personal needs. They assist in home purchasing, refinancing, condos and co-ops, home renovation financing, reverse mortgages, USDA loans, and VA loans. They have many returning customers, as the guidance they provide along one’s mortgage journey instills trust and keeps them coming back for future business. For more information, visit mfmbankers.com.

Rooted Hospitality Group

Located in Center Moriches, Rooted Hospitality Group is a hospitality company that has provided clients with services for over 10 years. They call the superior customer satisfaction that they deliver “Hospitality DNA.” RHG opened its first location in 2010 as RUMBA in Hampton Bays, and since then has opened numerous other restaurant locations throughout Island. Their restaurants include Cowfish, Rhum, Flora, and Avo Taco. All of their restaurants feature an island, beachy, and refreshing vibe, as they believe this creates a calming atmosphere for their customers. For more information, visit rootedhg.com.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. is one of the nation’s leading North American distributors of metalworking and maintenance. MSC was founded in 1941 to help customers with inventory management and prospective industrial supply vendors. They offer over more than 1.6 million products from industry-leading suppliers to point clients in the right direction within their projects. Some of their most popular products come from exclusive brands such as Accupro, Hertel, Bowmalloy, SPi, Pro-Safe, and Pro-Source. These high-profile, high-performance brands are what MSC believes keeps one’s business running properly and “what keeps their bottom line in shape.” For more information, visit mscdirect.com.

Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a leading accounting and advisory service dedicated to helping its clients reach their financial goals. The firm offers tax, assurance, and advisory services to a diverse group of clients including high-net-worth clients, middle-market companies, and entrepreneurs. Marcum LLP is one of the top 20 accounting and advisory firms in the country, providing services to privately-owned national firms as well as local businesses. They have successfully been providing personalized and expert guidance to their clients since 1951, and continue to achieve successful outcomes because of their committed philosophy. For more information, visit marcumllp.com.

Designatronics Inc.

Designatronics, which opened in 1950, is a leading manufacturer of small mechanical components and assemblies. They serve a diverse range of industries such as Defense, Aerospace, and Medical. In 2017, Designatronics began operations in their new, 96,000-square-foot world-class facility, designed to improve efficiencies and offer them physical room for company growth. They meet their goals through increased productivity, delivery of quality products, being on time, and at competitive prices. They are completely committed to continually improving performance through internal and external evaluations and maintaining a reputation for meeting the standards stated in their policy. For more information, visit designatronics.com.

Engel Burman

Engel Burman consists of its developmental, construction, and management team to work together to utilize their extraordinary collective ability to seek undiscovered potential, discover unique opportunities and manage new communities. Engel Burman helps design residential, commercial, senior living, and healthcare properties. Their organized and efficient team has certainly contributed to the great success of the company. For more information, visit engelburman.com.

CN Guidance & Counseling Services

CN Guidance & Counseling Services is a nonprofit organization that aids in recovery for individuals with mental health and substance use conditions through clinical treatment, counseling, housing, and support services. With offices throughout Long Island, the group helps tackle substance use issues within the region. According to the organization, about 195,000 adults on Long Island suffer from some form of substance use disorder in any given year. Additionally, an estimated 77,000 Long Island adults experience both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder that significantly interferes with their quality of life. For more information, visit centralnassau.org.

Healthcare Partners, MSO

Healthcare Partners is an independent practice association led by physicians who help doctors remain independent so they can deliver expert care to their patients. This organization is made up of thousands of primary care and specialist doctors throughout the greater New York metro area. Its mission is to supply members with the highest-quality care while effectively utilizing healthcare resources and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Achieving this is all thanks to their core values: integrity, empathy, quality, innovation, and collaboration. Currently, they offer an Advanced Care Planning booklet to help break down one’s healthcare benefits and options. For more information, visit healthcarepartnersny.com.

Grassi Advisors & Accountants

Grassi Advisors & Accountants’ industry-specific advisory, tax, and accounting solutions are delivered by professionals who have experience in your market sector and know how to navigate it to find your success. Since its founding in 1980 by Louis C. Grassi, the company has grown to become one of the nation’s largest accounting firms with more than 360 employees and nine office locations in the United States and Italy. Grassi Advisors & Accountants make sure that their clients are ahead of the curve as tax laws, incentives and strategies change on the federal, state, and local levels, and represent their interests before the IRS and other tax authorities. For more information, visit grassicpas.com.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust has helped multifamily and commercial real estate clients achieve their financial goals through steady, long-term relationships. With offices on Long Island, Arbor offers small and multifamily loans, Freddie Mac multifamily loans, Fannie Mae multifamily loans, and affordable housing. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by both Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to maintaining a great reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unmatched dedication to providing our clients with excellent service over the entire life of a loan. For more information, visit arbor.com

Association for Mental Health and Wellness

The Association for Mental Health and Wellness is a local crisis counseling provider that offers the region comprehensive services and advocacy focusing on mental health as well as overall health and wellness. Its mission statement is, “Empowering and inspiring people of all communities to identify, pursue and sustain healthy, meaningful lives.” The organization believes that mental health is as important as physical health, and their goal is to ensure that all local needs and voices are heard and recognized by government leaders, the business community, advocacy groups, and educational organizations in the Long Island region. They offer an emotional support helpline, educational materials, and trusted referrals. They have also collaborated with NY Project Hope, which provides support so that people can manage the changes brought on by Covid-19. For more information, visit mhaw.org.