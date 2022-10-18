Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Captures Sitcom’s Essence with 60+ Recipes

The perfect gift for the foodie Seinfeld fan in your life has arrived: Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook went on sale on Oct. 11.

More than 60 recipes inspired by the smash-hit ‘90s sitcom appear in the new hardcover release from Simon & Schuster written by Julie Tremaine and Brendan Kirby. Seinfeld ran for nine seasons and stars Massapequa native Jerry Seinfeld.

“Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels,” the book description says. “From appetizers to main courses and from drinks to desserts, each chapter includes delicious show-focused food that will have diners raving, ‘It’s like a circus in your mouth!’”

Set in New York City, the famous sitcom has famously been dubbed the “show about nothing.” Main characters Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer are often seen comedically yapping back and forth to one another at a local coffee shop, restaurant – or soup line.

The cookbook includes recipes for dishes such as Elaine’s Muffin Tops, Long Wait Lo Mein, Black and White Cookies, and Butter Shave Turkey. Fans will not only learn how to cook but reminisce on the show throughout the book.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook is available to purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local independent bookstores.