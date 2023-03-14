Merrick Native Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With First Baby

Actress Lindsay Lohan, a Merrick native, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, the Hollywood star posted a photo of a baby onesie with the words “Coming Soon…”

“We are blessed and excited!” she wrote in the caption, tagging her husband Bader Shammas in the post.

Folks on the Internet did not hesitate to make references to her most famous films The Parent Trap and Mean Girls in response to the news.

“Fingers crossed for twins,” Freeform’s Instagram account commented on Lohan’s post.

“Lindsay Lohan won’t be a regular mom, she’ll be a cool mom!” Entertainment Tonight wrote on Twitter.

Lohan and Shammas, both 36, got married in summer of 2022.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lohan’s step-mom, Kate Major, was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time in Florida. Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, has also been arrested more than once for DWI.

Lohan has had her own run-ins with the law over the years, but recently made an acting career comeback starring in the Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas.