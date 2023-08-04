Celebrities, Athletes Raise Funds for Cancer at Oheka Castle Great Gatsby Affair and Golf Outing

The heat wave finally broke, but the sun was still shining for the two beautiful days that made up the Celebrity Golf Classic on July 30 and 31 at the Oheka Castle in Huntington. On July 30, attendees were treated with a Great Gatsby-themed gala before hitting the course on July 31.

The funds raised by the outing went towards D-Up-On-Cancer, an organization that distributes money to various cancer charities. Sponsored by Dan’s Papers, 1-800-LIQUORS, TicketBash, Bucked Up Energy, The Money Team, and tons of other organizations, the outing was a success.



Notable celebrities included Tiffany Haddish, Michael Blackson, CC Sabathia, Boban Marjanovic, Erin Cahill, Plaxico Burress, Kool & the Gang, & Shiggy.

“Our company, we love to be a part of the community, we love to give back,” Thomas Gucciardo, CSO of TicketBash, a top sponsor of the event, said. “We love events. We love our people and our clients to get experiences — not just going to a venue, but getting something from it, and remembering that TicketBash was part of their event.”

TicketBash is a ticket service that has no service fees and 24/7 customer service.

“Golf is a unique sport,” Ramsey, an ambassador for Wooshi World, another top sponsor, said. “It’s all about conversation, spending time, and building a community with those who are around you whether it’s business, whether it’s family, or just long term friendships.”

Wooshi World can be found on Instagram. It is an interactive virtual experience that “aims to bring people together as they discover the world of Gor.”

“I love the fact that in Wooshi World, you have these rare species, and they all have unique personalities and characteristics, and they can all teach you something about who they are, it’s very positive,” Ramsey added.

Rhonda Klch, who works with Celebrity Sports Entertainment, another key sponsor of the event, worked tirelessly to make sure the outing went smoothly — both for a positive experience for the participants and to raise money for cancer. Klch gave a shout out to the unsung heroes of the event.

“This is my second year working with CSE at the Oheka Castle,” Rhonda Klch says. “Behind the scenes, you have so many people that are so dedicated to putting it together, between building sponsors, logistics with transportation, and getting everybody here. Most importantly, all of this only comes together and works when we are all in conjunction with wanting to raise money for a good cause.”

One of the celebrities in attendance was Model & Sports Entertainer Amanda Saccomanno, formerly WWE wrestler under the name “Mandy Rose”.



“I’ve been here before, looking at it for a wedding venue,” Saccomanno said of Oheka Castle. “It’s gorgeous.”

Saccomanno said that golf is a nice change of pace from professional wrestling.

“Golf has such a good camaraderie,” Saccomanno added. “It’s therapeutic, it’s calmer than wrestling, you can think while you’re playing and just relax. And I love these types of charity events — D-Up-On-Cancer is for a bunch of different charities, and it’s great for actors, athletes, musicians, and all walks of life to come together.”

Saccomanno added — for her fans — that big things are coming, but she can’t share them just yet.

Tommie Romola, actor and social media personality known as “Bigtime Tommie,” pulled up to the event to cheer golfers on with music and to support the cause. He is known for his catchphrases “Thought of the Day” and “Old School (O.S.) for Life.”



“My thought of the day is for everybody to come here and support D-Up-On-Cancer, because obviously we know that cancer is a killer of a disease and we need to find a cure,” Romola said. “The old school way is to give — to give back. O.S. for Life!”

Romola is starring in the Amazon series Grave’s End, a show set in Brooklyn in the 1980s. William DeMeo, a writer and actor for the show, also attended the outing.



“Long Island is great,” DeMeo said. “I’m from Brooklyn — it’s New York, but it’s the suburbs of New York. I love Long Island. I came to be here for a good cause with good people.”

Rising star Chase Dillon was in attendance at the golf outing as well.

“We’re just out here on a nice day supporting D-Up-On-Cancer,” Dillon said. “And we’re just looking forward to a good day for golf.”

Dillon said fans can expect a lot of movies from him — acting, directing, producing, and more.

“We were absolutely thrilled to team up with the incredible Michael Mak, President, and founder of Celebrity Sports Entertainment, to champion the wonderful cause of D-Up-On-Cancer” – Jason Lloyd Schwartz, Creative Director of Schneps Media and Dan’s Papers, said.

“The event turned out to be a remarkable success, raising significant funds for the nonprofit organization. As we eagerly look ahead, we can’t wait for more opportunities to come together and create a positive impact in our community!” Dylan Christie, Creative Director of Schneps Media and Dan’s Papers, said.