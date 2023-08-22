Quantcast
James Burke, Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Resigned in 2015, Arrested In Brookhaven

James Burke Suffolk County Police
Disgraced former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke was arrested Tuesday morning in Brookhaven.(Long Island Press File Photo)

James Burke, the disgraced former Suffolk County Police Chief who spent 46 months in federal prison for beating a suspect, was arrested by county park rangers in Brookhaven on Tuesday morning.

Patch reported that Bellone’s office confirmed Burke was arrested at Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Park and charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending.

James Burke’s Past Crimes

Suffolk police arrested Christopher Loeb in 2012 after Loeb was suspected of stealing a duffel bag from Burke’s car that contained ammunition, sex toys, and pornography.

According to prosecutors, Burke beat Loeb at the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge.

Burke resigned in October 2015 amid the controversy, and was charged by a federal prosecutor in December 2015.

In February 2016, Burke pleaded guilty and received the 46-month sentence plus three years of supervised release from the late U.S. District Judge Leonard Wexler.

During his incarceration, oxycodone was found in his housing area at the federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania — Burke was investigated, but the results were not made public.

James Burke In Popular Culture

Burke is known among “true crime enthusiasts” in connection to the Gilgo Beach serial killings, where it has been alleged that Burke blocked FBI investigation. 

Prior to the arrest of Rex Heuermann, some news outlets had even named Burke himself as potentially responsible for the murders.

Burke is the subject of a novel called “Jimmy the King: Murder, Vice, and Reign of a Dirty Cop” which discusses his rise through the ranks and tumultuous tenure as police chief.

