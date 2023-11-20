Grand Opening of Ed Westfall Arena at Peconic Ice Rinks Set For Nov. 25

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Peconic Hockey Foundation is set to officially open the Ed Westfall Arena on Nov. 25, with ceremonies commencing at 3:30 p.m.

The ice rink, named in honor of Islanders legend Eddie Westfall, will serve the East End of Long Island year-round. Its official address will be at 5789 Middle Country Rd. in Wading River.

“Our foundation has been working tirelessly since its inception to promote and grow the sport of hockey on Long Island,” Greg Maurer, a board member of the Peconic Hockey Foundation said. “With the support of individuals like Troy Albert from Sebonack [Golf Club] and the dedication of our community, we’ve successfully realized our dream of building a state-of-the-art facility.”

Troy and Caryn Albert started the Peconic Hockey Foundation back in 2015.

The foundation has focused on education, scholarships, and fundraising to offset the costs associated with the sport.

“The organization tries to grow the sport of hockey through education, typical issues of like scholarships and try to help offset the costs of hockey,” Maurer added. “But the ultimate goal was basically to build a rink out east that can serve the communities of both North and South Forks.”

The arena is not solely dedicated to hockey, with plans to offer public skating and figure skating.

“It’s not just for hockey,” Maurer said. “It’s going to be a big complex where families can enjoy various activities, from skating to hockey and figure skating.”

Recently, the Peconic Hockey Foundation honored Westfall with its lifetime achievement award. Westfall played for the Islanders from 1972 to 1979 and served as team captain, retiring right before the Islanders went on their historic four consecutive Stanley Cup winning streak.