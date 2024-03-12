Bill To Legalize Adultery Passes In NY Assembly

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The bill to legalize adultery, proposed by New York State Assemblyman Charles D. Lavine (D-North Shore), has passed in the New York State Assembly.

“This outdated statute criminalizes sexual behavior between consenting adults.” Lavine said. “It is long past time for us to remove it from the penal code. If a law is not enforced, there is no reason it should be maintained.”

Lavine’s office noted that since 1972, only 13 people have been charged with adultery, with five convictions. In these cases, the accused supposedly committed other crimes, and prosecutors added adultery as an additional charge. It was not immediately clear if any of those cases were on Long Island.

The bill unanimously passed the Assembly codes committee last week and passed through the full Assembly by a vote of 137-10. It will now be going through the State Senate.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking this page for updates.