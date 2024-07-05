Movers and Shakers: New Hires and Promotions on Long Island – June 2024

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Here are new hires and promotions across Long Island for July 2024!

Robert S. Prezant

Farmingdale State College announced Prezant has been appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees to serve as the 10th president of the college, effective Aug. 14. He will succeed President John S. Nader, PhD, who announced his retirement last year.

Krystal Armstrong

Krystal Armstrong has joined the commercial litigation group of the Uniondale-based law firm Rivkin Radler LLC. She was previously an associate at a private firm in New York City where she practiced complex commercial litigation in federal and state courts. She earned her Juris Doctor from Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

Deepak Dave

SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, announced that Dave has joined the firm as Vice President, Sales. Dave, a commercial insurance professional with a strong background in real estate, excels at meeting the needs of insureds and delivering tailored property and casualty insurance solutions.

Tracey Cullen

Happauge-based King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has named Cullen its senior vice president of company operations. She most recently served as King Kullen vice president of corporate strategy and initiatives. She is the great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder Michael J. Cullen and daughter of former King Kullen Co-President Brian C. Cullen.

Paul Romano

Hofstra University appointed Romano as vice president for facilities and operations, effective Sept. 1. He started at Hofstra as an assistant trades supervisor in 2001, before moving into the trades supervisor position a year later. He was promoted to assistant director of Physical Plant in 2005 and associate director of Physical Plant in 2008.

Fatima Morrell

The Southampton Union Free School District Board of Education is pleased to announce the anticipated appointment of Morrell as the next Southampton. Superintendent of Schools, effective July 8. A seasoned administrator with more than 30 years of educational experience, Morrell is coming to Southampton from the Buffalo Public Schools system.

Lou Bekofsky

Bekofsky has been promoted to the managing director of VHB’s Hauppauge office. He previously served as VHB’s Director of Environmental Planning, Long Island, for six years.

Wendy Weiss

The East End Arts & Humanities Council’s [EEA] Board of Directors unanimously voted to put Creative Director Wendy Weiss in the role of Executive Director on June 17, upon receiving the resignation of Diane Burke. Burke brought Weiss into the organization, and the two worked closely together over the last several years.

