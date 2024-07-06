Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Great South Bay Music Festival, Patchogue Arrest, And More

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

An Elmont man has died due to injuries sustained in an accident over the weekend in Garden City.

A Patchogue man has been arrested following the discovery of human remains along Montauk Highway near County Road 101 in East Patchogue on Thursday afternoon.

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ceremoniously cut the ribbon Thursday, opening the theater for the 2024 summer concert season after undergoing a massive renovation to modernize the venue and prepare it for the season.