Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Great South Bay Music Festival, Patchogue Arrest, And More

By Posted on
Great South Bay Top 5
Jim Faith, cofounder of the Great South Bay Music Festival.

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Great South Bay Music Festival: Beloved Event Returns to Patchogue for Year 16

Top 5

The Great South Bay Music Festival returns for its 16th year in Patchogue, beginning Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21, at Shorefront Park.

Read More

Elmont Man Dead After Saturday Crash in Garden City

Top 5

An Elmont man has died due to injuries sustained in an accident over the weekend in Garden City.
A Patchogue man has been arrested following the discovery of human remains along Montauk Highway near County Road 101 in East Patchogue on Thursday afternoon.

Top 5

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ceremoniously cut the ribbon Thursday, opening the theater for the 2024 summer concert season after undergoing a massive renovation to modernize the venue and prepare it for the season.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites