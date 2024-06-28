Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Opens for the 2024 Summer Concert Season With New Additions

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ceremoniously cut the ribbon Thursday, opening the theater for the 2024 summer concert season after undergoing a massive renovation to modernize the venue and prepare it for the season.

The five-year multi-million dollar project, in partnership between New York State Parks and Live Nation, was the largest renovation in the venue’s history and took 245,000 hours to upgrade and improve the theater’s original design.

“The completed renovations at the Jones Beach Theater preserve a cherished landmark while enhancing Long Island’s role as a top destination for live entertainment. I am proud to support these investments by NYS Parks and Live Nation, as it will boost the local economy and ensures that future generations of music lovers can continue to enjoy all we have to offer,” said New York State Senator Kevin Thomas.

Originally opened in 1952 and built on Zach’s Bay Stadium, the outdoor venue has hosted circuses, boat races, musicals and artists such as Sting, Smashing Pumpkins, Ariana Grande, Prince, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Kendrick Lamar, Van Halen, Lauryn Hill and Stevie Nicks.

The venue has been renovated to include 20% more restrooms, 30% more food and beverage outlets, and over 7,000 upgraded and new premium seating. New LED screens have been mounted on both sides of the stage to provide all fans with an enhanced view of the performance.

A new grand entry will allow guests to enter the venue easily and once inside they will find a spacious plaza with ample food and beverage offerings as well as a space to sit down and relax.

“Northwell at Jones Beach Theater has been an incredible summer concert destination for decades and this renovation levels up the hospitality experience we provide artists and fans before, during and after the show,” said Tom See, President of Live Nation’s Venue Nation. “In collaboration with our partners at New York State Parks we’re preserving the magic of watching live music on the bay while creating an exciting future for Jones Beach Theater.”

Premium experience has been reimagined at the new expanded Seaside VIP club including the ability to order food and beverage ahead of the show, so the party is able to start upon their arrival and access to multiple locations to relax and take in the 280-degree views of Zach’s Bay before the show begins.

The new exclusive membership-only multi-level 40 North Bay Club presented by Cadillac honors music legends who have played at Jones Beach Theater. The club has special food and beverage programming, secluded bars, private restrooms, and a concierge.

Artists and Crew are not forgotten in this renovation, in the upgraded backstage area artists and crew will have access to their own private beach. Dressing rooms have been upgraded, and production load-in areas can now accommodate three times as many trucks and four additional buses.

This summer will bring many more exciting artists to the waterfront theater including Pitbull, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette, Jason Aldean, Imagine Dragons, Santana, Counting Crows, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish and more.

For tickets and more information, visit JonesBeachTheater.com.

