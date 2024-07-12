Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Rep. Anthony D’Esposito’s Garden City Office

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A bomb threat was called in to Rep. Anthony D’Esposito’s (R-Island Park) Garden City office on Friday, a spokesperson for D’Esposito confirmed to the Press.

The threat came in early in the afternoon, and both Garden City and Nassau County police responded, and notified U.S. Capitol Police as well. D’Esposito was not in the office when the call came in, and staff has since been allowed back into the building, according to the spokesperson.

Where the threat came from is currently unknown, but an investigation will follow.

D’Esposito did not immediately provide a comment on the incident.