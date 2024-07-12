Schneps Media Acquires Blank Slate Media

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Schneps Media has acquired Blank Slate Media, publisher of Great Neck News, Manhasset Times, Roslyn Times, Williston Times, Port Washington Times, New Hyde Park Herald Courier and theisland360.com.

The titles competed directly with Anton Media Group, which Schneps Media recently acquired. The combined entity will dominate Nassau County by providing greater reach and more robust coverage of each neighborhood.

Steven Blank, Blank Slate Media’s owner, will take on the title of publisher and editor of the combined division.

“We are pleased to have Steve Blank leading the new division,” said Josh Schneps, Co-Publisher and CEO of Schneps Media. “We are grateful to serve such outstanding communities and bring together two excellent teams to form what is now the most dominant coverage of Nassau County. It adds to our Long Island media, including The Long Island Press, Fire Island & Great South Bay News, Dan’s Papers, Behind The Hedges, Noticia LI, The Bethpage Best of Long Island, and Long Island Family.”

“Long Island has flourishing communities that we are devoted to covering,” said Victoria Schneps, Co-Publisher and President. “As the neighborhoods continue to evolve and grow, so do we. Our motto is, ‘We’re All About You!’”

Blank said he is excited to be part of a growing company that has developed products complimentary to our print publications.

“Schneps Media offers a great model to sustain local media companies in 2024,” Blank said. “I am very happy to be part of the team.”

Prior to forming Blank Slate Media, Steve Blank was the owner and publisher of The TimesLedger community newspaper group in Queens County. He sold the group to News Corp in 2009 and is now under the ownership of Schneps Media as part of their Queens media division.

Blank spent 10 years as a daily newspaper reporter and editor, finishing on the special projects team of the Kansas City Star.

“We are confident that this acquisition and merger of teams will allow us to provide the best news and reach to the readers and advertisers we serve,” Josh Schneps said.

Readers can expect to see changes in your local newspapers and website as well as email newsletters and social media channels, he said.

For news tips, advertising inquiries or subscriptions please call 516-747-8282.