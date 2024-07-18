1st Annual Caribbean American Family Day in Amityville

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Dr. Graham, affectionately known as “Dr. G.” is the visionary behind the 1st annual Caribbean American Family an Association of Caribbean American of Long Island (AÇA of LI). This Group was formed by a group of friends to share and showcase the mystical and explosive rhythm, some of the good ol’ family values, the vibrant colors and the Out of this world flavors of the Caribbean American diaspora!

We wanted the entire Long Island Community, Caribbean and non-Caribbean diaspora to come out and explore, shop, learn and enjoy the magic and the beauty of what helps make the Caribbean and its people so beautiful and help attendees create wonderful family time memories with their loved ones, family and friends.

Music, DJ, Performances, Food, Shopping, Educational and Free snow cones and cotton candies!!!

Here some feedback received:

“I had a blast at Dr. G’s Caribbean event, dancing to live reggae and calypso music. It was fantastic, and I thoroughly enjoyed myself. Don’t miss out on the next event—it’s worth attending! Dr. Wellington”

“Congrats on an extremely delightful day. Our team enjoyed it. 1 person from Philly and 2 from Brooklyn and myself. Wow it was an event with a difference. We made some very promising contacts Thanks a million. Blessings always.” Sonya Lowe, Revoobit, USA (Stem Cell)

Thank you for inviting me to be a small part of your creative journey. Caribbean American Family Day was nothing short of spectacular. Everyone interacted and felt proud to be part of the passion exhibited. You are creating platforms that connect people from all walks of life which enable people to spread knowledge, understanding and culture in such a positive way. We are all growing and progressing while building relationships along the way.” Dr. Cary Boodram-Wright.

https://grahamconsultingandresearch.com/