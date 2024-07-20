Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini Dies, And More
Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini (right), and State Sen. Steve Rhoads (R-Wantagh).
Courtesy Office of State Senator Steven Rhoads
The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week include Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini’s unexpected death, shark sightings, and more.
Christopher Carini, a Town of Hempstead councilman who has represented the town’s fifth district since 2019, has died unexpectedly. He was 49.
A shark was sighted at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Thursday, prompting a response from state officials.
It was a case that shocked Long Islanders, garnered international media attention, was the subject of books and documentaries, and — most importantly — left grieving families wishing for answers.
Outdoor movies are a staple of the summer. Here’s a roundup of outdoor movie events on Long Island this summer!
