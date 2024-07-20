Quantcast
Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini Dies, And More

Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini (right), and State Sen. Steve Rhoads (R-Wantagh).
Courtesy Office of State Senator Steven Rhoads

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week include Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini’s unexpected death, shark sightings, and more.

Town Of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini Dies Unexpectedly

Christopher Carini
Town of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini.Photo by Michael Malaszczyk

Christopher Carini, a Town of Hempstead councilman who has represented the town’s fifth district since 2019, has died unexpectedly. He was 49.

Shark Sighting At Rockaway Beach Prompts Response From New York State Officials

A Nassau County Police helicopter flies over a harbor in Manhasset. These helicopters will provide additional eyes to NCPD’s Marine Bureau both for boating safety and shark surveillance.Photo by Michael Malaszczyk

A shark was sighted at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Thursday, prompting a response from state officials.

Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Arrested One Year Ago Sunday

Alleged Gilgo serial Killer Rex Heuermann appears inside Judge Timothy P. Mazzei’s courtroom with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Heuermann is indicted in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.James Carbone/Newsday via Pool
It was a case that shocked Long Islanders, garnered international media attention, was the subject of books and documentaries, and — most importantly — left grieving families wishing for answers.

Outdoor movies are a staple of the summer. Here’s a roundup of outdoor movie events on Long Island this summer!

