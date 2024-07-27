Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Man Shoots Dog, Plane Crash, And More

An overhead view of the entire Christopher Morley Park. (Courtesy of Wikimapia)

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

A man shot and killed a dog at Christopher Morley Park out of fear for his life after it had begun attacking its owner Thursday afternoon, the Nassau County police said. Read More

A pilot and passenger were killed when the single-engine airplane they were flying in crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Monday night, officials said. Read More

Despite protests – and counter-protests – the Nassau County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to hand the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale over to the Las Vegas Sands casino company. Read More

Long Island boasts a vibrant food scene, with seafood holding a prominent place. Baked clams are a classic appetizer, featuring fresh, tender clams baked to perfection with a flavorful topping. But with so many restaurants across the island, choosing the best baked clams can be overwhelming.