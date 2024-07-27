Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Man Shoots Dog, Plane Crash, And More

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Man Fatally Shoots Dog in Self-Defense at Nassau County Park After Attack on Owner, Police Say
A man shot and killed a dog at Christopher Morley Park out of fear for his life after it had begun attacking its owner Thursday afternoon, the Nassau County police said.
A pilot and passenger were killed when the single-engine airplane they were flying in crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Monday night, officials said.
Despite protests – and counter-protests – the Nassau County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to hand the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale over to the Las Vegas Sands casino company.
Long Island boasts a vibrant food scene, with seafood holding a prominent place. Baked clams are a classic appetizer, featuring fresh, tender clams baked to perfection with a flavorful topping. But with so many restaurants across the island, choosing the best baked clams can be overwhelming.